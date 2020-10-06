Argentine

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=joaquin+salvador+lavado+tejon

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=quino

cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejónor Quinodied on September 30 of an illness in Mendoza, Argentina. He was 88 years old, born in Mendoza on July 17, 1932.

As a child, Tejón was nicknamed Quino. The parents were Spanish immigrants. Perhaps that is why the Spanish Civil War woke him up early to reflect on the evil of the world.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Quino wanted to draw to work at the age of three. Her parents died when she was a teenager. He interrupted his art studies and became an advertising draftsman. Quino published his first book in 1963.

His most famous comic Mafalda originated when a home appliance company commissioned an ad cartoon that was wanted as a model Tenavat-cartoon. Its protagonist was a little girl, from whom Quino made an independent comic 1964–1973.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Mafaldasta became one of the world ‘s most prestigious newspaper comics – and Moomins in addition, one of the few born outside the United States in that species. In Finland, collections of it were published in the 1970s and 1980s.

Mafalda addressed concerns such as nuclear war, pollution, poverty and equality. The series ’gentle but sharp humor questioned the order of the world and offered levels for both children and adults.

During the dictatorship Mafaldan the publication in Argentina was a small miracle. The series was censored in Spain, Bolivia, Chile and Brazil. In total, it has been published in more than 20 languages. Quino ended the series because he felt he had said everything he could through it.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

In 1976 Quino is deported to Italy. He also lived in France and Spain and obtained Spanish citizenship in 1990. He then lived halfway in Madrid and Buenos Aires.

Other production has lagged Mafaldan overshadowed, though, Quino made other comics of equal quality.

Mafaldan admirers included Umberto Eco and Gabriel García Marquéz. Tenavien author Charles Schulz praised Quino as a giant. According to Quino, the asteroid is named.