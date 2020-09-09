Czech

movie director Jiří Menzeldied on September 5, 2020 in Prague after a protracted sickness. His spouse was knowledgeable on Sunday. Menzel was 82 years outdated, born in Prague on February 23, 1938.

Menzel studied movie directing on the prestigious Famu Academy in Prague, whose college students additionally included Věra Chytilová and Miloš Forman. They have been one of many predominant elements within the new wave of Czechs, who grew to become a world phenomenon within the Sixties.

Instantly Menzel’s first function movie supplied one of many key milestones of the brand new wave. Rigorously guarded trains (1966) gained the Oscar for Greatest International Language Movie.

It spoke of the battle for the lack of a son and towards the Nazi occupation. The way in which of mixing folks’s human joys and sorrows towards a social background with tender ironic humor grew right into a typical psychological panorama for Menzel.

Rigorously guarded trains was based mostly on a novel by the nice Czech creator Bohumil Hrabal. It was the start of a protracted friendship between Menzel and Hrabal, which Menzel mentioned he valued much more than the celebrity and glory he gained from the movies.

Additionally Like desserts with wire (1969) was based mostly on Hrabal’s novel. A comedy about dissidents sentenced to pressured labor was shelved within the post-spring environment of Prague. It solely premiered after the Velvet Revolution in 1990 and gained the Grand Prix on the Berlin Movie Competition.

Menzel was not allowed to direct movies for 5 years, and never all movies after the break have been very vital. The village of Veijareitte (1985), nevertheless, grew to become an Oscar nominee. Maybe due to the difficulties, Menzel was unnecessarily modest in his profession.

In an interview with Guardian journal in 2008, Menzel described making movies only a job and claimed he had no creative imaginative and prescient in any respect. The assertion sounds thick. Within the Czech Republic, Menzel, like his movies, was often known as a mischievous sort, and maybe speeches can put it at its peak.

Menzel was supplied jobs overseas, however he didn’t wish to go away Czechoslovakia. The passport had additionally been confiscated. If motion pictures weren’t allowed, Menzel directed the theater, which was his youthful dream. He additionally starred in a complete of 80 roles in motion pictures and tv.

Six Menzel’s movie was based mostly on Hrabal’s texts. Of them The woman within the beer (1980) has gained a cult repute of their house nation. The final Hrabal work was I served to the King of England (2006), which was additionally Menzel’s final main route.

Menzel nonetheless had time to behave in Martin Šulík’s movie Interpreter (2018) earlier than well being issues attributable to mind surgical procedure and meningitis took him to house care in 2017.

Harri Römphti