former common supervisor, mining councilor Jere Lahtidied on 30 July 2020 in Helsinki of a long-term sickness. He was 77 years outdated, born in Kälviä on February 3, 1943. He was an economist by coaching.

Jere Lahti started his profession of greater than 40 years as a warehousekeeper at SOK’s Kokkola department and moved to the Kuopio department as an intern in 1963. Lahti gained expertise in numerous places in lots of S Group grassroots positions, understanding which was essential as he progressed to varied administration positions.

Lahti accomplished the sector administration coaching at Jollas School in 1970–1972. After the positions of Deputy Director and Head of the Audit Division at SOK’s Helsinki workplace, he grew to become President and CEO of Turku Cooperative in 1982 for 3 years.

From this place, he was invited to hitch SOK’s Board of Administrators in 1985, from which place he grew to become SOK’s CEO in 1988.

Jere Lahti led SOK from 1988 to 2002. These years included the event of the S Group after a significant restructuring and the renewal of cooperative operations. Lahti revealed three books on the working fashions to be renewed, which described the need of the modifications, the backgrounds and the rules of the implementation fashions.

The duty of the cooperative was outlined as offering companies and advantages to dedicated buyer house owners. The nationwide buyer possession system, chain operations and environment friendly sourcing created throughout Jere Lahti’s time period as CEO proceed to hold the S Group as a pacesetter within the service trade for two.4 million buyer house owners.

Bay was a revered chief and supervisor in his work neighborhood. He was purposeful, modern and truthful. He was a visionary chief whose views have been extensively listened to exterior the commerce group as properly.

After retiring, Lahti served as a Member of Parliament in 2003–2007 and as a member of the Helsinki Metropolis Council in 2005–2008.

Bay labored out with snowboarding, tennis and jogging. Within the days of his youth, he was top-of-the-line pace skaters in Central Ostrobothnia. He was additionally an inaccessible pace skater on his personal trails on the cross-country trails.

The army rank of Lahti was main. The Turku College of Economics awarded him the diploma of Physician of Economics hc in 1995. He was awarded the title of Mining Councilor in 1999.

Jere married his spouse Seija in 1981.

In his circle of relatives, Jere was a beloved partner and father. For her three kids, Jaana, Juta and Peka, she emphasised the rules of honesty and justice, providing love, safety and assist in all conditions.

Taavi Heikkilä

Tapio Peltola

The authors are Jere Lahti’s colleagues.