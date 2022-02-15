Memoir Jarmo Pilli 1966–2022

Wood Industry Technician Jarmo Pilli died on 11 January 2022 in Heinola of rapidly progressing brain cancer. He was 55 years old, born in Mikkeli on June 21, 1966.

Bowling, fishing, and moving around in nature took the young man’s time so that the elementary school graduation certificate wouldn’t have brought a place in high school. Fortunately, the headmaster of Mikkeli Lyceum was understanding and the white hat was put on Pilli’s head in the spring of 1985. Successful writing and successful entrance exams would have opened a place in several schools, but Pilli chose to study at the Lahti Technical College’s wood industry engineering line.

After graduating in 1990, Pilli started as a foreman at the Finnish parquet factory in Heinola. The plant expanded to Russia and Romania in pursuit of cheaper labor.

During these years, Pilli spent more than half of his working time abroad, progressing from foreman to factory manager, which was a tough achievement for a woodworking technician. In the autumn of 2009, the management of the factory was renewed, and in this connection Pilli had to go looking for bread elsewhere.

A new job found in Hartola, Peltonen ski factory. An athletic man felt he had come home. As a skier, Pilli was tenacious and unyielding, curious and willing to experiment. His goal was to make skiing as easy as possible in terms of equipment. The development of hair bases was the purpose of Pille’s work.

After the Hartola factory became too small, the production of skis moved to Heinola. The changes made to the production lines and the development of partly new machines in connection with the move were largely the responsibility of Pill.

In his spare time Jarmo served on the board of Heinola’s Finnish Lady. The long-term work of getting a snow cannon into the city of Heinola will only take place after Jarmo leaves. The positive decision made in December was no longer limited to the consciousness of the skier who gave his heart to skiing.

It was important for Jarmo to equip his three daughters to live in a changing world. He had recognized the importance of practical language skills in his work, and this was an incentive to become a host family of exchange students on several occasions. The recipes for mum and Karelian pie switched smoothly to Brazilian sausage-cauliflower soup. Young people from far away were considered equal members of the family with their own children.

The summer place on the shores of Lake Kulkemus, which has become a mother’s heritage, was especially dear to Jarmo. Fishing, crayfish, berry picking and mushroom picking with the dogs filled the days there. Over the years, the family hospitality was enjoyed by both family and friends.

Tiina Lietzén

Hanna Lietzén

The authors are Jarmo Pillin’s stepmother and spouse.