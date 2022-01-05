Memoir Jarmo Jääskeläinen 1937–2022

Professor Jarmo Jääskeläinen died in Helsinki on January 2, 2022. He was 84 years old, born in Vyborg on August 2, 1937.

Jääskeläinen began his career as a journalist in the BBC’s Finnish-language editorial office in London, from where he moved to Poland to study at the world-famous Łódź Film School in 1965. He started as the Polish correspondent for the Broadcasting Corporation in 1967.

When he returned After a period of correspondence in Finland, Jääskeläinen created the legendary TV2 of Yleisradio Documentary project, whose first films were shown in 1991.

Consciously and partly also provoking opposition, he left out the agenda and reports. In co-operation with the Finnish Film Foundation and Avek, the program site was built with the help of independent authors.

Jääskeläinen did not choose only well-known names who had already gained his encouragement, but was constantly looking for new ones. Many experienced authors also got to experience flip-flops when he required them to describe the structure of his film on the board. The subject alone or the individuals were not enough. At its best, the film had to be able to cut through four different levels.

Jääskeläinen The main insight was to show the best documentaries in the world on the program site, alongside the works of Finnish authors. He procured them for Yle with his good international contacts. During Jääskeläinen, Yleisradio achieved its position as an internationally acclaimed publishing place for quality documents.

Of great pride was Fred Wiseman’s six-hour Close to death on TV2, one Sunday night. The shocking viewing experience was also Claude Lanzman’s nine-hour Shoah. The films of Peter von Bagh, Kaisa Rastimo and Jean Bitar, among others, attracted almost a million viewers.

Jääskeläinen received the State Award for Disclosure in 1979, the first Apollo Award at the DocPoint Film Festival in 1996 and the Golden Venla Life Work Award in 2011. He was awarded the title of Professor in 1998.

Jääskeläinen the brightest gems of one’s own creation were born even before Documentary project. Critical documentaries he made in Poland in the 1970s and 1980s, such as The death of a student, Fair for the motherland and many others, remained deeply in the minds and memories of both Finns and Poles.

Amazingly, he dared to seize on issues that others avoided, and was able to accomplish them in a way no one else could at the time. His work foreshadows a new era, and in Poland he has since been awarded honors and his work is still on display.

Documentary project After leaving, Jääskeläinen was the director of Yle’s Radio and Television Institute. After retiring, he returned to Łódź and made a documentary about the strikes at the Gdańsk shipyard he once described. Poland never left Jarmo Jääskeläinen and he did not leave Poland.

Jarmo’s close circle included his wife Elzbieta and three children, of whom Kira Jääskeläinen will continue in her father’s footsteps as a respected documentary director.

Iikka Vehkalahti

Jarmo Mäkelä

The authors are colleagues and friends of Jarmo Jääskeläinen.