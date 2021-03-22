American

conductor James Levinedied after long-term health problems on March 9, 2021 at his home in Palm Springs, California. He was 77 years old, born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 23, 1943.

Levine with more than 40 years of hard work as the artistic director of the New York Metropolitan Opera, made its orchestra the most uniformly played and best in the city, much said in the hometown of the New York Philharmonic.

Metropolitan’s repertoire was quite old-fashioned, but Levine excelled in Wagner, Verdi, Puccini, as well as newer music.

As chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic, and especially of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, he also excited the symphonic repertoire into the pinnacle of the most intricate modernism, until Parkinson’s disease and other health problems forced him to leave Boston and even caused years of absence in New York.

Personally Levinen’s top performances, such as Wagner’s, have been remembered Nibelung ring -the director of tetralogy at the Wagner Festival in Bayreuth, a fine concert of American modernism with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and some unforgettable interpretations of Wagner and Puccini at the New York Metropolitan.

Levine may not have been the most original conductor, but at best, everything sounds appealingly full-bodied and balanced. The Sibelius recordings with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestras were admittedly overly plush.

Even by name according to the allegations made, he was guilty of sexual harassment and exploitation in various decades. In 2017, four men reported this happening when they were teenagers. In 2018, the Boston Globe increased the pressure by saying that as a young conductor, he led students into cult-like sex practices while building the “Philharmonics of God”.

After commissioning an investigation from an outside law firm, the Metropolitan Opera considered that it had received sufficient information about the inappropriate conduct and dismissed him. Levine took the matter to court and demanded a Metropolitan Opera conviction for breach of contract and defamation. He ended up settling the matter for more than three million euros in compensation.

After his kicks, he set about planning a return to the stage in Italy, but the pandemic was interrupted and the concert was canceled.

Last year, Levine quietly married his long-term partner and Suzanne Thompson, often referred to as his best friend.