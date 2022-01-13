Memoir Jaakko Vinter 1924–2021

Bricklayer Jaakko Oskari Winter died in Vantaa on 15 December 2021. He was 97 years old, born in Huittinen on 18 January 1924.

Vinter lived her childhood at the women’s association orphanage in Huittinen. The mother, who became a single parent after the divorce, got an apartment from her employer that did not allow children to be brought in, and the grandparents did not have enough power to take care of both sons of the family. This may have been typical at the time.

Growing up, Vinter moved to Helsinki to work for his aunt’s carpentry business, where he learned his first profession. As a bricklayer, Vinter made a 40-year career and left his mark on numerous sites around the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Perhaps Vinter is best remembered for his life’s work as a defender of workers ’rights. It is thanks to him and other activists of his time that we have e.g. five-day work week. Vinter had been building trade union activities since the 1940s and continued in the background while still retired. The activities of the trade union led to a municipal policy in which Vinter had time to serve on various boards in Vantaa for four seasons. Of particular note is the chairmanship of the Masonic Legal Aid Board.

After his career, Vinter became active chairman of the Hakunila Retirement Association, which even ended up appearing on Don Bad’s rock video Come as you are. We can hear Jaakkko’s own song from the record of the choir of seniors. He is also remembered as Jaakk, who for years went to throw a cold stone at events organized by pensioners.

The last ones Jaakko lived in the Emeritus Home of Hakunila, where he, as the elder of the house in good condition, made sure that everyone was good to be. He was a dear father and grandfather who always had a clear vision of how things should be and how they could be resolved.

Although Jaakko did his life’s work in the middle of a struggle between the labor market organizations, he always knew how to appreciate the other party as well as the equality of everyone.

In 2001, SAK awarded Jaakko with a gold medal for 50 years of trade union activity. In 2019, the President of the Republic awarded him the 1st Class Medal of the Finnish White Rose for Merit in the Continuation War and the Lapland War, in the pioneer forces.

Malla Levander

Soile Kankaanrinne

Joonas Kankaanrinne

The authors are Jaakko Vinter’s daughter and granddaughter with their spouses.