musician and actor Jaak Johansondied of cancer in Tallinn on February 14, 2021. He was 61 years old, born in Tartu on December 15, 1959.

Johanson and his three siblings formed the well-known guitar folk band Johansonid in Estonia.

He also frequently performed with his brother Martin as the duo Vennad Johansonid.

Jaak Johanson was the hero of my era. Bright, wise, modest and talented. He was a great influence on traditional music events and other Estonian culture.

In the late 1980s and 1990s, he created a world of thought around him, especially among young people, that values ​​his own roots, traditions, the people around him and the country – without being a nationalist. This world of thought was a fundamental part of the singing revolution.

With a song by the duo Vennad Johansonid Rejection song, like Alo Mattiisen ‘s patriotic pop songs, had a great influence on Estonia’ s independence.

The song was already about a slightly tired but hopeful country that proudly sails to the ends of the earth looking for its own place.

Johanson was a rare ability to say things. He loved the Estonian language and used it brilliantly, says Ando Kiviberg, the director of the Viljandi Folk Festival. According to him, Johanson developed the Viljandi Folk Festival as it is.

Johanson was interested in the phenomena and people that really make an impact in our cultural environment. As a human being, he was always present and constructive in his few criticisms, friends say.

Our The lives of those born in the 1960s and 1980s were greatly influenced by Johanson’s skillful traditional music and the joyful nature that deeply cares about culture and other fellow travelers.

Even in interviews conducted during difficult cancer treatments, Johanson’s mind was bright. It all depends on the attitude, said this mentally strong man.