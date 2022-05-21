Memoir Irmeli Sutinen 1931–2022

Pastorlecturer and author Irmeli Ruusu Sutinen (os Seesjärvient. Sederström) died on 24 April in Turku. He was 90 years old, born on July 10, 1931 in Marttila.

Irmeli, “Imme”, realized his Muurlan childhood was visible throughout his life. The little girl’s independent sermons from the end of the nearby Koivumäki stump echoed the natural encounter between man and God. The same undertone was retained as an adult teaching, preaching, writing, or spending time with his grandchildren.

Sutinen’s school road passed through Muurla and Rauma to Helsinki. For three years, the home of a low-income theology student was in the family of President Rytti, an intern in Kaivopuisto. Gerda Ryti made sure that the studies progressed and that there was time for additional studies. Living in Kaivopuisto gave courage: everyone is one person.

Graduation After that, Sutinen taught religion as her main job at the Eurajoki co-educational school, but was also active alongside her pastor-spouse in the congregation’s missionary work on various raptures from a puppet show to the southwest of refugee mothers.

His childhood dream finally came true in Turku Cathedral in 1988, when he was ordained a priest among the first women. In addition to his work as a teacher, he baptized, ordained, and escorted people he had encountered in his daily life.

At the same time, the typewriter was in heavy use. From everyday life and nature, topics arose in the writings he published in the Word, Finland, and local newspapers, but also in his books. The sermons took shape in the marketplace when people met. Irmel’s theology was a constant dialogue.

New the life phase began with retirement when Irmel moved to Turku. The writing work continued, as did the love of missionary work. The joy of the Africans gave him strength. He also received it from his grandchildren, who were at the top of the list of loved ones in his life. Koli and Pielinen’s dangerous landscapes, which Irmeli longed for until the end, also got there.

Irmeli had decided to endure the ordeals of life: in the wartime room of the wartime in Vuoksenniska, the divorce of her parents, the long-term illness of her spouse and the thirst for life of her loved ones. These formed a weave, the colors of which were interpreted as writings and thoughts, but also as prayers and the openness of the broken man to understand his neighbor.

Irmeli was forgiving and tolerant, but also energetic and energetic. Everything had to be ready right away. It was supposed to be ready that the work was also visible in the account: the daughter of a single parent during the reconstruction period could not afford to decorate.

As a mother, grandmother, grandmother, priest, and teacher, Irmeli supported and encouraged those closest to her even when it might mean separation from loved ones. The wings of prayer bore.

There are no beaches in the sea of ​​love, the mother summed up her life in the last weeks.

Liisa Kuusela

Erkki Sutinen

The authors are Irmeli Sutinen’s daughter and son.