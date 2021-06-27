Architect,

Professor Ilmo Valjakka died on April 28, 2021 in Helsinki. He was 86 years old, born in Mikkeli on April 30, 1934.

Valjakka was a respected architect who was active throughout his career both in Finland and abroad.

Harness the family settled in Ottawa after the war years, where they ran the cinema on their own until the 1960s. Valjakka met his future wife Hilka (1938–2009) on a train on a school trip from Otava to Mikkeli.

Ilmo Valjakka became a student at Mikkeli Lyceum in 1953 and in the same year began studying architecture at the Helsinki University of Technology. Valjakka graduated as an architect in 1960 and founded his own office in Helsinki in 1961.

Sled participated in several architectural competitions and also did well internationally. In 1986, he participated in the design competition for Helsinki’s new city center and won the first prize.

He was one of the first Finnish architects to design hotels for the former Soviet Union and present-day Russia.

The best-known of the renovation and restoration works are the old Hotel Metropol in Moscow, protected by its architecture, and the legendary Hotel Astoria in St. Petersburg, where Valjakka also designed a new annex.

In Finland Valjakka is known for the design of the restoration and extension of the Imatra State Hotel, the change and restoration design of SOK’s old headquarters to the Radisson Blu Plaza hotel complex in Helsinki, and the architectural design of the Radisson Blu Royal hotel in Kamppi.

In terms of public and office buildings, Valjakka’s most important design works are Yhtyneet Kuvalehdet oy’s newspaper house, Iso Paja in Länsi-Pasila, designed for Yleisradio, and the Finnish Embassy in Budapest.

In her office, Valjakka was a demanding employer who appreciated good work. He was a curious and curious architect who actively followed the development of world architecture from an early age.

1980s at the end, Valjakka went on an exhibition tour of her own work to the countries of the Middle East and was invited to participate in an international architectural competition with an architectural firm in Riyadh. The target was the insurance company NCCI’s new headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Valjaka’s proposal won the competition and employed his office for several years, bringing a lot of international experience.

Valjakka was interested in the impact of architecture on users and society. In addition to design work, he wrote for journals and worked as a researcher and in teaching at the Tampere University of Technology, acting. as a professor. He was awarded the title of Professor in 1991.

Architecture was Ilmo’s passion, but he was widely interested in art. Singing and moving around in nature were important breathing holes for him throughout his life.

Teija Valjakka

Pervin Imaditdin

The authors are Ilmo Valjakka’s daughter and a friend and colleague.