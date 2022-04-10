Memoir Ilmari Hurmerinta 1931–2022

Colonel Ilmari Hurmerinta died in Kouvola on March 13, 2022. He was 91 years old, born in Turku on March 5, 1931.

Hurmerinta attended high school in Hämeenlinna High School and graduated as an active officer from Cadet School course 38 in 1954. She completed the Army’s Army Line in 1963 and attended the national defense course in 1978. She was promoted to colonel in 1979.

Hurmerinna’s officer service focused on pioneer sports. His career began in 1954 as a junior officer in the Pioneer Regiment. Kymen as the commander of the Pioneer Battalion in Korea and ended up as the Pioneer Inspector of the General Staff in 1981–1986, until he was transferred to the reserve. He was elected its honorary president by the Pioneer Association in 1995.

Already during the Continuation War in 1941–1944, he had served in the Boys’ Department of the Salo Guard as a military boy. He was invited to become an honorary member of the Military Boys’ Union in 2002.

Hurmerinnan Father Eino Hurmerinta had been nominated for the Knight of the Mannerheim Cross on the basis of his fighting in the Winter War. This served as an impetus for Ilmari’s decades-long volunteer work to study the Knights’ deeds and personal history, as well as to actively participate in the Mannerheim Cross Knights Foundation.

In 1988, he edited the first version of the Knight Matrix, published in four new editions between 2004 and 2017. He also wrote the history of the three-part Knights’ Foundation and, together with Commander Jukka Viitanen, edited a fact sheet that carefully analyzed the backgrounds and criteria for the nominations of all 191 knights. For Finland. Knights of the Mannerheim Cross 1941–1945. In honor of the veterans of his homeland, he compiled a commemorative publication in 1997 The Heroes of Elimäki 1939–45.

The Mannerheim Cross Knights Foundation recognized Hurmerinna’s valuable work by inviting him in 1998 as the first non-knight member of his government. He held this position until his death.

Ilmari was a database of sovereign chivalric affairs. He had in his archives an answer to almost any question about a knight institution or individual knights – and if he didn’t, he quickly looked elsewhere for an answer. For others who studied and wrote about the deeds of the knights, he was a patient helper, a pedantic fact-checker, and a tireless background supporter.

The marriage of Ilmari Hurmerinna and Ritva Ranta in 1953 gave birth to children Outi, Kirsi and Mikko. As a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ilmari was very family-oriented and always encouraged his offspring in their goals. As a sworn sports fan, he always took care of his condition. In addition to following world events, researching and writing about military history, he was actively involved in philately.

Mikko Hurmerinta

Heikki Lehtonen

The authors are the son of Ilmari Hurmerinna and a member of the board of the Mannerheim Cross Knights Foundation.