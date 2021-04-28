Professor

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=helena+yli-renko

Helena Yli-Renkodied of rapidly advanced cancer in Los Angeles on April 8, 2021. He was 48 years old, born in Los Angeles on May 12, 1972.

Helena Yli-Rengo’s father Martti worked in Los Angeles as Finland’s consul, commercial secretary and export promoter. From her mother Kaarina, who worked as a professor of language didactics, Yli-Renko adopted a model of relentlessness and hard work.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Family returned to Finland in 1975. Yli-Renko wrote as a student with six laudatur papers from Töölö Joint School High School and began her studies at the Department of Industrial Economics at the Helsinki University of Technology, delving into business strategy and international marketing. He graduated with a master’s degree in engineering in 1995.

In addition to his studies, he worked as an assistant in the corporate strategy laboratory and led the newly launched International Linkage program under Professor Martti M. Kaila. A future husband, Vesa Tontti, was also found in the laboratory.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Significantly part of his doctoral studies Yli-Renko completed at the London Business School. The dissertation was chosen as the best in the field of entrepreneurship in the world at the 2000 Academy of Management conference, and he was awarded the Academy of Finland’s dissertation prize.

The young family moved from London to Los Angeles in 2000 after McKinsey & Co. offered Yli-Rengo a position as a corporate management consultant.

Yli-Renko returned to academia in 2003 at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and progressed to head of the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies in 2013–2019. His work as a professor and a series of top publications continued until the end of his life. He gave his last lecture three weeks before his death.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Together with his former student, Yli-Renko founded a robot company, on the board of which he served until his death.

In 2017, Yli-Rengo was awarded the 1st Class Knight’s Badge of the Finnish White Rose. In her free time, she was a skilled golfer, for example in the women’s team of the Helsinki Golf Club, which won the Finnish championship.

Summer the family – spouse Vesa Tontti and children 15 and 13 years old Sebastian and Erika – spent time in Sammat, and childcare was assisted by numerous au pairs from Finland.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Yli-Renko was a bridge to the United States for many young Finns. He introduced his American friends to Finnish culture at the autumn crab festival at his home in Los Angeles.

With determination and with her energy, Helena serves as a role model for many: encouraging to be brave and ask for what she needs, as well as to believe in her own abilities. Finnishness remained in Helena throughout life: she said what she meant and did what she promised.

The memory of Helena, known for her joy and radiance, continues in the USC Title Fund, which supports women entrepreneurs.

Senja Larsen

Kati Rajala

Stefan Lindström

The authors are Helena Yli-Rengo’s well-known journalist and a friend and family friend.