Heimo Ilmari Simuladied on 14 November 2020 in the city of Rojales in Spain. He was 104 years old, born in Nakkila on October 29, 1916.

Simula graduated from Pori Lyceum as a student. He graduated from the University of Helsinki with a degree in agronomy and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and forestry sciences. After years of military service, he worked in the Satakunta Agricultural Society and Labor District from 1944 to 1947.

In 1948 Simula was appointed district agronomist of the Pasture Association, first in Pori and a year later in Lahti. The task of the association was to promote the establishment and use of common pastures for the poor and migrants.

Almost 300 group pastures were established in the Simula area. Thanks to them, the food supply of about 40,000 people improved while the income generation of families increased.

In 1961 Simula was appointed executive director of the Salpausselä (formerly Lahti) artificial insemination association and held the position until his retirement in 1981. He was awarded the title of chief agronomist in 1980.

The aim of the association was to improve livestock breeding by replacing individual bulls from local bull cooperatives with selected high-quality bulls. In 1965, the association acquired a hundred-hectare farm in Hollola, where a modern breeding center was built to develop the quality of animal material and seed. The activities, which are still ongoing, were presented to numerous guests as well as domestic and foreign groups.

About a hundred seminologists worked in the area. The work was heavy, often in difficult conditions. Taking care of the well-being of the staff was Simula’s main concern.

The “Tribal Leader” created a good sense of community by actively participating in training days and other gatherings. He was an accurate and demanding leader but also warm-hearted, said one former subordinate.

The results of the work of the semiologists were, in terms of quantity and quality, the best in the whole country.

Simula participated in the activities of organizations in the field as a representative and expert of his association. He belonged to the Rotarians, and the war veteran was close to his heart. The Christian faith was already a legacy of a childhood home for the Tribe, which deepened during the retirement years.

The marriage with Irja Simula (nee Kilpinen, formerly Lehtola) gave birth to five children, whom the father protected with warmth and love, which sometimes included the necessary discipline.

Not much was needed as a subject as singing and playing echoed in family and family gatherings. The care of the tribe was not limited to his own family. For many who did not have their own father, he was like a father.

At the age of 99, the tribe moved to Spain. Adapting to the new conditions was effortless despite the lack of exercise and lack of language skills. Thanks to the presence and support of the children, the father maintained his desire for life and, until the very last, he encouraged them in their work and activities.

Mikko Kommeri

Markku Simula

Pertti Simula

The authors are Heimo Simula’s colleague and sons.