Memoir Heikki S. von Hertzen 1942–2022

Philosophical candidate Yrjö Heikki Syväri (Heikki S.) von Hertzen died in Porvoo on January 31, 2022. He was 79 years old, born in Helsinki on September 9, 1942.

Von Hertzen graduated from Stockholm University in 1972. Before and after his graduation, he was very active in student and youth policy. During those years, he served as general secretary of the Coalition Student Union Thousand and the Coalition Youth Union.

At the same time, he had started working in the trust bodies of the City of Helsinki. Von Hertzen was elected City Councilor in 1973. He served on the City Council in the early 1980s. In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Cooperation Delegation, von Hertzen was promoted to Head of Department.

Social- and health care matters became von Hertzen’s life’s work. Facilitating homelessness in particular was a matter of the heart for him, and he co-founded the Y Foundation in 1985.

In the 1980s, Von Hertzen served as Deputy Mayor of Helsinki and Chairman of the Federal Government of Hyks. At the same time, he was chairman of the Helsinki Coalition Party.

When Kari Puro moved from the position of Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health to the Managing Director of Ilmarinen, an employment pension insurance company, von Hertze was a natural successor. He held this position until 1994.

After years as chancellor in the 1990s and 2000s, von Hertzen continued in municipal positions of trust. He was a member of the Imatra and Kotka city councils and held key positions in the administration of the hospital districts in the regions.

As a musician “Hesse” played saxophone in both the ensembles he led and the big bands for five decades. In the Big Band Association, he held key positions of trust as well as an important role when the Umo Helsinki Jazz Orchestra, which was in financial difficulties, was transferred to the Festival as an independent unit.

“It’s much easier to come up with ten reasons why something isn’t possible than one that helps you succeed,” Heikki often said. As a proficient speaker, his style was often incisive, and he was not afraid to criticize the circumstances or his opponents. Indeed, he was called the “horror of the civil service”, which he was pleased with.

Family and family were important to him. If everyone could hear as encouraging phrases throughout their lives as Father told us, there would be children and adults in the world with much better self-esteem, the daughters say. The father was always a pillar of support for them to get up and look to the future.

Throughout his life, Heikki S. von Hertzen was a pioneer and an encouraging example in meeting new challenges and overcoming himself.

Pekka Piispanen

Johanna von Hertzen

Susanna von Hertzen

The authors are a friend and daughter of Heikki S. von Hertzen.