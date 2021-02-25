Technical

Head of Department, Master of Philosophy Heikki Jouni Edvard Rautiainendied in Kirkkonummi on 11 January 2021. He was 81 years old, born in Rovaniemi on 9 May 1939.

As a pre-school child, Rautiainen became a child of war in Sweden but returned to Rovaniemi after the war ended. The home was destroyed in the war, and the family moved to Oulu.

As a student, he graduated from Oulu Lyceum in 1961, and in his master’s degree at the University of Helsinki, he became particularly acquainted with the psychology of management. Rautiainen was a senior lieutenant in military rank.

In his youth, Rautiainen engaged in scouting and various sports. Both Nampa in Rovaniemi and the family’s summer place in Simo were important to him.

He met his future wife Ulla during high school. In marriage, they managed to be nearly 60 years old and had two children, the firstborn of whom died of childbirth.

Dunnock led the tax administration’s data processing for 18 years. In pursuit of the goal, he was a far-sighted strategist and skillful tactician who achieved results and gained both support and opponents.

After an IBM career, Rautiainen became the Inspector General of the Tax Board in 1972. From 1974 he was the Director of the Tax Administration’s Data Processing Center (VHT) and from 1979 the Director of the Technical Department of the Tax Administration, which replaced the independent VHT.

With him, Rautiainen brought the prevailing notion of challenging the view of taxation: taxation is data processing. Continued friction was also caused by the poor suitability of computer personnel’s job descriptions and requirements for the tax administration’s operating method and remuneration system.

Dunnock sought to delegate all tax computer tasks to the tax administration. The struggle ended in the mid-1980s when the Treasury Department decided to “decentralize” the tax administration’s data processing to county tax offices.

Rautiainen aimed to facilitate and speed up the transactions of taxpayers by substantially reducing the reporting obligation and streamlining the administration’s operations. One of his last major projects was the 588 working group set up in May 1988, whose key development proposals have been implemented despite initial opposition. 588 provided a good foundation for building the current modern tax administration.

The last years in the Tax Board were tough, and Heikki’s heart failed. Cardiac surgery was followed by partial paralysis and other difficulties. He retired on disability in April 1992.

Retired while in Heka he kept in touch and continued his golf hobby with friends in Spain as well, where he spent many winters due to his illness. Fishing in Simo and the tradition of an annual Tallinn cruise with colleagues also continued for a long time.

In addition to Ulla’s wife, Heikki’s close circle included a son, Jouni.

Pentti Ohvo

Ulla Rautiainen

The authors are Heikki Rautiainen’s friend and colleague and spouse.