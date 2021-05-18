Teaching Adviser

Heikki Porkola died on January 22, 2021 in Espoo at the age of 88. He was born on June 9, 1932 in Tampere.

When Porkola was 2 years old, the family moved to Ahlais in Satakunta, where Toivo’s father worked as a pharmacist until his early death in 1946. Although the mother and son had to move from place to place, Ahlais became Heikki’s most important place for the rest of his life.

Porkola graduated as a primary school teacher from Jyväskylä University of Education in 1957. He worked as a primary school teacher in various parts of Satakunta and then graduated as a special teacher for reading and writing disorders.

In this field, Porkola did pioneering work in the 1970s and 1990s, e.g. as an expert member of the Student Examination Board and as a lecturer at the Helsinki Normal School.

In addition to his school work, Porkola worked as a journalist at Satakunta Kansa and the regional newspaper Lalli.

Porkola actively participated in municipal policy. He had joined the SDP in the early 1970s and was a member of the Finnish Social Democratic Newspapers Association. In the 1980s, he served in Tapiola’s Demar and in numerous positions of trust.

The term on the board of the Finnish Mental Health Association was also important.

The President of the Republic awarded Heikki the title of Education Adviser in 2006.

Music Heikki started his hobby during the Pori Lyceum. He already toured all over Finland as a high school student and played bass in various ensembles as a restaurant and gig musician.

He continued his music hobby during his years at Tapiola in Tapiola’s Pelimannis and Ratakatu Pihasoittajis, with whom he did e.g. tour to the United States and Canada, performing for local residents with a Finnish background.

Heikki married his wife Helvi in ​​1954, and the family had seven children.

The sea was Heikki’s most important element throughout his life. He spent all his holidays with his family in Heikinluoto, Ahlainen, fishing and boating. “We went to the island in summers, winters, there was a snowstorm or a frostbite,” the children recall.

On the island, Heikki had time to chat with the children. Children always took part in nets and boat trips. Throughout the summer, self-caught fish was eaten, which Helvi’s wife was adept at.

Even in Ahlai, the positions of trust did not leave him alone, but Heikki acted as the supervisor of fishing in the Gummandoura sea area. In addition, he was a member of the Pori District Working Group (Ahlainen).

Reija Koskinen

The author is the daughter of Heikki Porkola.