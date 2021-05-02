Computer Network Specialist

Hannu Wuorenheimodied of a short-term illness on March 1, 2021 in Helsinki. He was 75 years old, born in Helsinki on June 27, 1945.

Wuorenheimo graduated as a student in 1964 from the Helsinki Real Lyceum, Ressu. Like his father, Colonel Ossian, he also considered a military career, but decided to move on to the computer training provided by the bank.

After two years of work at Säästöpankki, Wuorenheimo received an invitation in 1969 to be a designer for a computer supplier’s factory in France. It started a spectacular international career based on diligence and extensive familiarity with the literature in the field.

Jobs major computer manufacturers, e.g. Burroughs and Univac, were employed in various parts of Europe, ending up in London. At the Seamen’s Church in London, the base of the city’s Finnish settlement, Wuorenheimo also met his second spouse, Marja-Liisa Betts, a former editor of Helsingin Sanomat (d. 2018). A common hobby was photography.

In the summer of 1974, Wuorenheimo was installing an order from the Turkish army, along with a colonel in charge of the intelligence department, when the Cyprus crisis broke out. The Wuorenheimo was that knowledgeable party, from which the news agency AFP relayed rather softly before it was released to the public.

17 years later, Wuorenheimo was in Congress in Croatia at the start of the Yugoslav war on disintegration, immediately noticed the signs of the crisis, rushed the Congress to a close and left with his colleagues for the Austrian side, two days before the war broke out.

His photography hobby Wuorenheimo started, like all penniless schoolboys, with a Soviet Lubitel dual-lens camera. He later acquired optics on his business trips as a counterweight to a fast-paced phase of life. He also enjoyed boating: already as a schoolboy from Lauttasaari, he boated his wooden open boat around the Gulf of Finland, sometimes in harsh weather.

As a gas station assistant, Wuorenheimo learned to be a mechanic. Seeing the beeping car went to help. This brought many good lunches and even decades of friendships.

The most memorable case was in Yugoslavia. The Citroen DS had stopped on the road. Wuorenheimo knew the fault, fixed it, pulled the car in, and said for sure that he would follow home. The owner was the general manager of the country’s oil company, for whose company Wuorenheimo was installing a computer center. The next day, a tight negotiation was known. The manager only started it by saying, “Yes, you clearly have a knowledgeable staff, so we can easily find a solution.”

Hannu In addition to computers, Wuorenheimo had a wide range of practical skills and was happy to help his friends. He also had the ability to tell his story really fascinatingly. Undoubtedly, he had inherited the skill of drama from Kaarlo Bergbom, the founder of the Finnish theater belonging to a close relative.

Markku af Heurlin

Heta Mountain Man

The authors are relatives and friends of Hannu Wuorenheimo.