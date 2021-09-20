Counselor

Hannu Olavi Houtsonen died in Helsinki on August 21, 2021 after a long illness. He was 72 years old, born in Pudasjärvi on August 12, 1949.

After graduating with a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Tampere, Houtsonen started as a designer at the Helsinki University of Technology and the State Technical Research Center.

In 1980, he joined the Helsinki Parish Association. He first worked as a designer, then as an information management manager and, since 1989, as the director of the central register and a member of the management team of the Helsinki Parish Association.

Helsinki The activities of the central register of parishes developed strongly under the leadership of Houtson. In 2001, the digitization of church book material covering more than one million pages began. The central register grew to a unit of about one hundred employees. In addition to keeping church records, it included funeral and information management services, parish office services, and a telephone exchange.

Houtsonen actively participated in the development of the entire church’s systems and church records. He was considered a colleague and partner whose expert views were heard and listened to. He was also a respected member of numerous advisory boards and working groups.

Retire Until his stay, Houtsonen was a member of the management team of the church’s central membership information system (Scribe). He was also a longtime member of the Church-State Census Cooperation and Digitization Group.

Houtsonen’s constructive and solution-oriented way of working has been a significant factor in building good cooperation between the Evangelical Lutheran Church and the state administration.

In 2014, the President of the Republic awarded Houtson the rank of Chancellor Counselor.

Hannu was a genuine and caring person. When he retired, he wrote down the following thought: All the good you do will get you back one way or another.

Hannu was involved in cottage, exercise and military history, but the most important things in Hannu’s life in recent years were daughters and grandchildren.

Emilia Launonen

Seppo Kuusivuori

The authors are Hannu Houtsonen’s colleagues.