Hannu Auranendied in Karinais on February 19, 2021. He was 83 years old, born in Karinais on February 26, 1937.

Auranen was an old peasant family from Table. His father, Urho, had hard-earned capital in America to buy a farm. Hannu started cultivating this farm at a young age.

Auranen married Hellevi at a young age, and they moved from Jalkala to Kyrö, had two children and also took care of Hellevi’s parents who lived in the same household. Together, they continued to develop and expand agriculture and other business activities. Hannu expanded pork production and also founded a large chicken industry with Martti Manner.

Auranen was a versatile, courageous, hardworking and fast-paced entrepreneur. He farmed the land, was a meat and egg producer and chicken cage maker, contracted housing in the metropolitan area and worked as a metal entrepreneur.

He was a curious, socially talented person. If he was sitting at a cafe table, it only took a moment and the conversation with the strangers at the next table was in full swing. He constantly gathered information by reading and traveling both in his spare time and for work.

Agricultural exhibitions and other events in Paris, Pennsylvania and Frankfurt were important to Hannu and Helleville in developing their own business.

Auranen served as a member of the Karinainen Municipal Council since 1965 and chaired for nearly thirty years. His expertise and life experience were also utilized in the supervisory boards of several companies as well as in the Federal Council of Turku University Central Hospital, the Federal Council of the Regional Council of Southwest Finland, the Federal Government of the Pöytyä Regional Public Health Association and the Association of Southwest Finland Regional Plans.

The President of the Republic awarded Hannu Aurane the title of municipal councilor.

As a young man, Hannu had sports, especially javelin throwing and other throwing sports, as well as the Youth Chamber of Commerce and later Lions.

Extensively in a circle of friends, Hannu was known as a happy and positive person, whose home in Hannula always had doors open for friends to come. Appreciating and helping other people was natural to him.

Hannu kept in touch with his relatives. Five grandchildren were eyeballs for him in the last few decades.

The authors are Hannu Auranen’s children and cousin.