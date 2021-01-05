English

entertainment artist Gerry Marsdendied of heart problems on 3 January 2021 at a hospital in Liverpool. He was 78 years old, born in Liverpool on 24 September 1942.

Growing up in music in his childhood home, Marsden joined the skiff band as a teenager and in 1959 formed Gerry and the Pacemakers.

The band was one of Liverpool’s most popular, and like The Beatles, it not only trained with Hamburg’s moorings but was also one of the early protégés of manager Brian Epstein and record producer George Martin.

Gerry and the Pacemakers ensisingle How Do You Do It? rose to number one in the spring of 1963. The arrangement of the performance was the same one that The Beatles had created in September 1962 when they recorded a version of the song that Martin coveted as the band’s debut. This was not the case, and the pioneering version of The Beatles was not released until 1995.

History The Pacemakers made when its first three single releases rose to number one on the British charts. This record lasted unbroken until the 1980s.

Gerry Marsdenin the melodies played in the spring of 1964 quickly erupted into a classic song depicting the way of life in Liverpool Ferry Cross the Mersey. According to the song, the seemingly fictional film that followed the band (1965) and the musical of the 1990s were named.

As early as 1963, the band had recorded their own version of a 1940s musical melody You’ll Never Walk Alone. The local interpretation of Gerry and the Pacemakers became the still-playing motto of the football team Liverpool FC. The song was inextricably personified in Marsden, although over time it was dedicated to the insignia of countless other clubs, associations and campaigns.

The Pacemakersin after that, Marsden continued his career as a solo artist, on music stages and on television. In the 1970s, he put together a new Pacemakers, and the band’s nostalgic career continued well into this millennium, when it still performed in Finland.

For his charitable activities and merits for Liverpool, Gerry Marsden received, among other things, the Freedom of the City of Liverpool recognition.

From a long marriage in 1965, two daughters were born.