Georg “Jori” Wallsdied on September 25, 2020 in Espoo. He was 87 years old, born in Helsinki on September 19, 1933.

Walls, who attended school in Kotka, began his studies at the University of Helsinki as a student of Professor Heikki Waris. After working at the universities of Tampere, Turku and Jyväskylä, he returned to Helsinki, first as an assistant professor at the Svenska social- och kommunalhögskolan and then as a professor of Swedish-language social policy at the University of Helsinki, especially social work.

The Swedish-speaking Walls learned Finnish in his twenties by reading the Tarzan books of the Kotka City Library in Finnish. In his career, he used Swedish and Finnish fluently and published texts in both languages. He was already very international in his day. In particular, he brought other Nordic stimuli to his own research and teaching, and more broadly to the Finnish field of social work.

Walls was an important and bearing figure in the development of Finnish social work. He was particularly interested in the theoretical starting points and social formation of social work, but also in the inequality of people and the customer-orientation of social work. He took part in the social debate even in his retirement years.

As a colleague and supervisor, Walls treated people equally and with respect. This was also evident in his relationship with students. Reminiscent of lectures on social policy, which included materials from the literature and metaphors about fishing. He could sit at the table and tell enthusiastically about the topic of the lecture and wave his legs.

Baltic Sea, especially the eastern Gulf of Finland with its wide views, was Walls’ mental landscape. He was a diligent “domestic fisherman,” as he modestly titled himself, and the catches were considerable at times. The fish he caught was eaten at family district parties, weddings, dissertations and, of course, at the cottage. Jori knew the fish, the waters, the nets, the ropes, the weights and the buoys, and generously offered her decades of experience to her loved ones.

Jori never obtained a driver’s license. For his first research project funded by the Academy of Finland in the 1960s, he acquired a bicycle to interview farmers on the coast of Ostrobothnia. Project travel costs were minimal.

During his last years in Espoo, Jori did not stop wondering how public transport between Espoo and Helsinki was put deep underground with the Western Metro, and only private motorists could enjoy the magnificent seascapes of the Western Fairway. The social conscience of the social scientist was maintained until the end.

Maritta Törrönen

Matti Kamppinen

The authors are Georg Walls’ student and co-worker and son-in-law.