Finland misplaced one among its biggest lyricists of all time in Vexi Salme, which was in a position to throw itself sovereignly from the rents register right into a romantic
Vexi Salmi was an extremely versatile lyricist, in whose life picture and phrase flowed collectively from childhood, writes HS cultural editor Pirkko Kotirinta.
For subscribers
Pirkko Kotirinta HS
The key of Vexi Salmi’s interesting shock texts was discovered within the writer’s working background, large circle of mates, starvation for all times, life experiences. Salmi photographed on the Helsinki restaurant Salve in 1995.Image: Pekka Elomaa
Pledgetimes.com is a one-stop online destination for to the point science, technology, world, health and business coverage which caters to the appetite of every online reader through content which we have is assimilated from various resources.
Leave a Reply