Memoir Esko Ekman 1935–2022

Flight captain Esko “Ekku” Ekman died on April 22, 2022 in Vantaa at the age of 86. He was born in Pukkila on May 8, 1935.

Ekman graduated from the Porvoo joint school in 1951. From hobbies, orienteering took him as a flight navigator and flight captain.

Ekman became a conscript at IlmaSK’s LentoUK 23 in Kauhava in 1955. The training planes were Stieglitz, Viima, Pyry and the 840 hp Vihuri II, where the speeds were over 400 km / h.

A couple of years later, Ekman was one of four reservists to receive training in a new Vampire jet fighter. At best, it was already over 800 km / h. In the reserve, Ekman received the rank of lieutenant.

From Aero Oy’s coxswain course, Ekman became a coxswain for Kar-Air in DC-3 in 1958. There he met flight attendant Airi Lipsanen, who “captured” Eku’s tender attention. The engagement was exchanged on a shift in Bromma, Stockholm. A happy marriage lasted more than 60 years.

Machinery increased: first the Convair 440 and then the DC-6, where much of the navigation was performed using a sextant. Spherical geometry and astronomy had to be studied for the flight navigator’s license.

Ekman twice went on food and medicine relief flights ordered by the Finnish Red Cross to Biafra, which was ravaged by the Nigerian civil war in 1968.

Fernando Poo Island was flown at night, in radio silence, avoiding air defenses to a 20 m wide stretch of road (the DC-6 wing had a tip spacing of 36 m). The flights stopped unexpectedly because a mechanic who had fallen off the wing had to get home to survive.

The return flight proceeded in high radio silence, following the straight lines of the North African countries to the Mediterranean and from there home using normal methods.

In 1969 Ekman transfers from Kar-Air to Finnair. The new DC-8s were fitted with a vortex-based inertial navigation system developed for Apollo interrogations, which required pilots trained as a flight navigator for the regulatory approval process. Ekman was appropriate.

Eventually, Finnair was the first airline to introduce the system on Atlantic flights. Ekman himself was therefore involved in ending the use of air navigators in commercial aviation.

Significant flights included President Urho Kekkonen’s flight to India in 1965 and probably the longest non-stop flight with a Finnish piston engine: Bermuda-Lisbon (over 2700 NM).

After retiring in 1988, Esko worked at the CAA for a couple of years as an inspector of MD-11 flight operations.

Ekun my favorite hobbies were sailing and numismatics. The summers went sailing in the scenery of the Archipelago Sea. In the winter, the focus was on numismatics – first in the Finnish Numismatic Association (SNY) and later in organizing its own auctions.

The marriage gave birth to three children: Jussi, Satu and Antti.

Jussi Ekman

The author is the son of Esko Ekman.