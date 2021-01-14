UN veteran

Erkki Pullidied in Lappeenranta on November 17, 2020.

He was 85 years old, born in Sortavala on 13 September 1935.

Childhood time in Sortavala and the family’s heavy evacuation experiences affected Pull, and he surrendered to serving his country and the cause of international peace.

After graduating from the Cadet School as a permanent officer officer in 1960 and as a pre-officer at the Martial Arts School in 1974, Pulli served as a trainer and squadron commander at the Uusimaa Rakuu Battalion in 1973 .

UN for peacekeeping missions Pulli first left for Cyprus in 1970.

This was followed by military observer missions, first in Golan and Sinai from 1975 to 1976 and military observer and special missions in Lebanon from 1981 to 1982.

As an unarmed military observer, he served in all peacekeeping areas in the Middle East: Golan, Suez, Sinai, and Lebanon.

Bulls was elected to a special group of Lieutenant General Calaghan, Commander of the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, Lieutenant General Calaghan, and High Representative to Beirut during the war in 1982.

The assignments provided him with important, albeit also dramatic and difficult, experiences in the operation of international operations. One of the most difficult experiences was bringing a close family and observer friend to Finland in a zinc coffin.

His own life was also threatened on several occasions, including in the bombing of Beirut headquarters and in the arms of Israeli soldiers.

In action As a UN refugee official in Gaza in 1988, Pulli was named a national hero in the Palestinian media as a solution to a conflict.

When the Israeli soldiers threatened to shoot the Palestinian youths, he went in front of them in uniform and with UN logos and said to the soldiers, “Shoot me first.”

The case was remembered by PLO Director and President Arafat when he visited Finland in 1989.

International the tasks were followed by a safer but more active time in politics. Pulli was the chairman of the Finnish Pensioners’ Party from 1990 to 1994. He was also a candidate for the non-aligned civic movement in Lappeenranta City Council. He chaired the council from 2001 to 2004.

Pulli was the chairman of the South Karelian War Veterans District and the Lappeenranta War Veterans Association from 2006 until his death. With his last strength, he participated in the Military Veterans Alliance Federation Day in Helsinki last September. He was also a member of the federal council.

The Finnish Veterans’ Association awarded the South Karelia district twice, thanking it for the best in Finland.

General Gustaf Hägglund wrote in his cadetmate’s memorial address: “Erk will have a bright memory as a man who, inspired by patriotism and the will to defend the country, performed all his duties in an exemplary and relentless manner.”

A veteran who has practiced orienteering all his life, he has now circled his cross and reached the finish line.

Ilkka Pulli

The author is Erkki Pull’s brother.