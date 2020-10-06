Agronomist

, Commercial Counselor Erkki Kriikkudied on September 12, 2020 in Seinäjoki at the age of 89. He was born in Ylistaro on January 24, 1931.

During the war years, when his father was on the front, Kriikku was responsible for the work on the home. As a student, he enrolled in Lapua Co-educational School in 1952 and completed his military service in Kauhava at Flight RUK, where a lifelong friendship began between UK19 course participants.

Criticism studied dairy economics at the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry of the University of Helsinki. He chaired the subject organization Viri Lactis and MYL, as well as the board of HYY.

His career began in 1959 as a technical advisor to the EP and KS Dairy Associations. Kriikku promoted the establishment of a strong dairy in Southern Ostrobothnia and gained extensive support for a major project for dairy farmers. Cooperative Milk Processing was founded in 1962 and was immediately joined by 42 cooperative dairies.

Career continued since 1963 as the managing director of Seinäjoki Regional Cooperative Dairy. The critic focused on reforming the packaging, sales and marketing of milk. In 1970, he was appointed CEO of Osuuskunta Pohjanmaan Maito, which in 1974 was merged with Osuuskunta Maitojaloste. The country’s largest dairy was born, with Kriikku as its commercial director.

Kriikku also served on the Seinäjoki City Council, the City Board, the Energy Board and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Executive Board and OP Real Estate Center of Seinäjoki Regional Cooperative Bank.

In 1988, Kriikku was appointed CEO of Maitojaloste. The peasants ’trust he enjoyed led to more than 20 cooperatives merging into the Dairy in a couple of years.

Pressure Kriikku was also a warm and respectful leader, and as a true South Ostrobothnian, he was also strong-minded when needed. The critic saw the future, and had the skill and influence to assemble troops.

International competition intensified, and Finland also had to react to this. Negotiations to combine milk processing in Western and Northern Finland were difficult for Kriikki, as she was a man from her province.

Criticism received the title of Commercial Counselor in 1990 and retired in 1991. The Hangasmaa farm in Ylistaro was already waiting for its master for the much-appreciated work of a farmer. There was also more time left for Anja’s spouse, six children and their families.

The commissioning of the old Kjärvi old watermill gained momentum in his retirement years. The appreciation of past generations involved Abraham Björklund’s family society and its first president.

Erkki was the greatest storyteller, and he had an extraordinarily good memory. The pictures of the administrators on the walls of the meeting rooms inspired Erkki to tell stories about them.

Recalling the whimsical coincidences of the conference trips, Erkki triggered even difficult situations, and then things got ahead.

Antti Tukeva

Kirsti Kriikku-Kalaja

The authors are Erkki Kriikki’s colleague and daughter.