Dean

Eino Johannes Pinomaadied in Helsinki on September 19, 2020. He was 91 years old, born in Hämeenlinna on August 5, 1929.

As a priest’s son, Pinomaa adopted an early Christian view of life and began studying theology at the University of Helsinki after becoming a student. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in theology in 1952 and was ordained a priest in 1953.

While recovering from a serious motorcycle accident, he encountered his future spouse Anna-Liisa (os Laaksi), a nursing student. They had more than sixty years in common.

Pinomaa initially worked in various priestly duties and as a religious teacher, and from 1964 to 1974 he was a priest in the Vartiokylä parish. He was party secretary of the Finnish Christian Federation (now KD) from 1975 to 1978 and then joined the Meilahti parish. He retired from the post of pastor in 1993.

While in the Vartiokylä parish, which had a lot of young families, Pinomaa felt that a school was needed in the area. Puotinharju Private School was founded on his initiative in 1967. The school continues to operate as Itäkeskus Primary School and Helsinki Language High School.

Papin in addition to his mission, Pinomaa also wanted to make a social impact. He had been inspired by the industrial priests’ labor camp in West Germany in 1954. He had to work for Christian values ​​through political work, which led him to join the Finnish Christian Union.

He immediately joined its board and was general secretary from 1965 to 1974, vigorously developing the party’s ideology and organization. In 1975, Pinomaa was elected the party’s first party secretary.

Pinomaa returned to Church service in 1979 and gave up his full calling as a priest.

He was characterized by a personal encounter with the parishioners. Of particular importance was the Men’s Monday Society, which he founded, which discussed key issues of faith and life. The group is still meeting.

The activity of Stacking was marked by his desire to bring people together for meaningful things. He did not bring himself out but listened and gave space to others as they worked together.

Einon the eye was on his family. It included spouse Anu, three children with their spouses, and five grandchildren.

To his children, he was a loving and encouraging father who emphasized the importance of values ​​and clear goals in life. My favorite hobbies were reading and playing in the summer cottage.

Eino was a warm and benevolent person to whom every person was valuable.

Mirja Saari

Juha Pinomaa

The authors are Eino Pinomaa’s sister and son.