retired. Eero Olavi Leppänendied as a result of an accident in Forssa on 20 January 2021. He was 92 years old, born in Joutseno on 29 August 1928.

Leppänen was already studying music in the patronage of the patronage. The instrument was a “dented cornet,” as he himself said. At the age of 14, he signed the Defense Forces ’three-year playing student commitment. During the war years, it meant frontline service. Leppänen participated in the follow-up war in East Karelia with the orchestra of the 8th Brigade. The trumpet changed to a rifle.

He served in the conscription as a minor volunteer in JR 6 in 1946 and then remained in Turku active service as a caller officer. He completed his undergraduate degree as a non-commissioned officer in Lappeenranta in 1949.

From Turku found a spouse Kerttu, and the marriage was contracted in 1947. The family had three children.

As a result of the mass transfer, the family’s place of residence often changed: from Turku to Hyrylä, from there to Niinisalo and finally to Kajaani. Leppänen completed the artillery master class in 1966 and the RUK course at 125 “adults” in 1967. He transferred to the reserve from the Kainuu Brigade in 1972, having fully served.

After his military career, Leppänen worked as the parish’s financial manager, first in Vihti and then in Forssa. The death of Kerttu’s wife from cancer in 1984 was a heavy loss for Leppänen. However, he found a new spouse alongside him, Irmel.

Eero actively engaged in sports. In the 1950s, he thrived as a pistol shooter. Later, the victory was taken by skiing. He completed a sports officer course in Vierumäki. In addition to this, he created a lush garden around the Rantakylä home on a sand canvas.

At Forssa, he was actively involved in Rotary activities, earning the Paul Harris Fellow. War veterans and national defense organizations were also important. Favorite genres in literature were poetry and military history.

Father was a soldier from head to toe. Impeccable dress, beautiful use and good posture, he constantly taught us children too – not forgetting the planking of the shoes! He was social, sense of humor and a great companion.

A special feature is his tremendous memory. He listed the names of the gunners smoothly from the group photos of the arrival batches years later.

The last years of his father’s life were overshadowed by a severe memory disorder. The final year was also hit by the restrictions caused by the corona epidemic, the death of the youngest daughter, and a fatal fall and hip fracture from which she did not recover. Still, he was always positive and encouraging: “I have nothing to worry about!”

Leena Kauria

Timo Leppänen

The authors are Eero Leppänen’s daughter and son.