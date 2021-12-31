Memoir Eero Kajosaari 1927–2021

Professor Eero Kajosaari died in Espoo on October 19, 2021. He was 93 years old, born in Vihti on December 31, 1927.

A happy childhood as a pit for a family of 13 ended in war. With five brothers on the front, it was left to the youngest man to help his father and mother run the farm.

Kajosaari, who is curious, wrote about Hyvinkää Co-educational School as a student in 1947. Next to the school road was the Helsinki University of Technology, from which he graduated in 1952 with a major in agricultural hydraulic engineering. Many students – ditches – became lifelong friends. At the same time, Eero found Liisansa on a bus between Nurmijärvi and Helsinki. The love marriage lasted 65 years.

Uransa At the beginning, Kajosaari applied for international influences and the latest know-how as an FAO Fellow in Sweden and England, and later as an Eisenhower Fellow in the United States. He applied what he learned to practice, for example, by starting the activities of the first Finnish Water Protection Association in 1962.

The dissertation completed in 1968 on the dry seasons in Finnish waters marked Kajosaari’s path far into the future. He used to call the Saimaa Lauritsala measuring station on a retired basis and keep a record of the water level of the cottage beach.

In 1969, Kajosaari was appointed the first professor of water supply technology at the Helsinki University of Technology. The students took the hands of a masterpiece in the field he provided, tightly named Water supply. More vulgar is the new word he developed, stormwater.

International Kajosaari was able to influence engineering education by leading the UNESCO International Program on Education and Training of Engineers in 1977–1978 in Paris.

At first, there was no laboratory for water supply engineering students in Otaniemi. Thanks to the perseverance of Kajosaari, we finally got our own laboratory in 1988. As a result, the number of courses on offer and the number of practical exercises in water and wastewater treatment increased, and research activities expanded.

Kajosaari was appointed Chief Engineering Officer of the Supreme Administrative Court in 1975 and the third Honorary Doctor of Tallinn University of Technology in 1986, the first foreigner. He surprised his host with his language skills and gave his gala lecture in Estonian at a time when the language could be interpreted as a statement. In the same year he was also invited to become a member of the Academy of Engineering Sciences.

Retire after the freeze, Eero continued to follow his time, study languages, and work in organizations. His smiling gaze closely followed the younger ones, which he encouraged with curiosity and broadening his horizons. Eero was promoted to Doctor of Joy in 2018 – as a lady, she had a granddaughter who had been arguing in the same field a few weeks earlier as her grandfather in her time.

The gentle man was modest, precise, even stubborn. At his happiest, he was with his family. Yes, and while rowing in Saimaa with his wooden boat.

Timo Vennonen

Ari Järvinen

The authors are Eero Kajosaari’s son-in-law and student.