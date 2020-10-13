Diploma in Engineering

Eero Halonendied in Oulu on 31 August 2020. He was 65 years old, born in Haukiputaa on 10 May 1955.

Halonen was born the firstborn of a family of fishermen and farmers. The love of the homeland, the sea and boating was ignited as a child on the shores of Kellon Kiviniemi fishing village and in the open bays of the Bothnian Bay.

Mathematically the gifted Halonen was interested in electrical engineering and the mechanisms of operation of various devices from an early age, and the young boy is said to have wanted a big “electrical interior”. After attending high school, he studied at the University of Oulu’s Department of Electrical Engineering as a M.Sc.

In the 1980s, Halonen worked at Mobira and Nokia, e.g. as a design and product development manager. At the turn of the 1980s and 1990s, he worked in Paris in the GSM consortium of Nokia, AEG and Alcatel.

In 1990, Halonen joined Elektrobit first as the head of the electronics department, then as the deputy managing director and finally as the managing director. In addition to her work, she completed her eMBA studies.

After resigning from management positions in 2003, he sat on Elektrobit’s Board of Directors from 2004 to 2006.

In the new in the life situation, Halonen became interested in promoting the affairs of her home community. He was elected the center’s representative to the Haukipudas municipal council for the first time in 2004.

He served as Chairman of the Haukipudas Municipal Government for several years. Halo was called Haukiputa’s own son, and was awarded Pike Piano of the Year 2010.

With the Association of Finnish Municipalities, Halonen served in the Oulu City Council in 2013–2017 and in the Oulu City Government in 2015–2016.

As a board professional, he served on the boards and boards of numerous organizations.

Eero and his wife Eija had four children and six grandchildren. Halos enjoy summers by boating in the Baltic Sea. Boating was Eero’s main hobby, and he promoted boating and sea rescue opportunities in his home village.

Halos ’common passion was to travel and explore new cultures. During his travels, Eero enjoyed e.g. diving and golf. In exercise, he swore in the name of the health effects of Nordic walking and in the winter he skied.

Thoughtful and familiar, he also got excited to look at the world from a bird’s eye view and learned to fly a helicopter.

50th birthday in an interview in Kaleva, Halonen said that she had considered that “although good companies may live for centuries, human life expectancy is limited”. He would have guessed even then that his own life cycle would not carry until old age.

In 2019, Eero was diagnosed with brain cancer, which deprived him of strength but not his joy of life and optimism.

As the illness progressed, he said he was grateful to have had so much to experience and live a wonderful, full life.

Laura Rönnholm

The author is the daughter of Eero Halonen.