Managing director

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=diana+tullberg

Diana Tullbergdied on 31 August 2020 in Espoo. He was 82 years old, born on 15 July 1938 in Grappenhall, England.

Tullberg studied at the University of Leicester but did his life’s work in Finland. He arrived in Finland as an English teacher sent by the British Council in 1959, based in Oulu.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

After deciding stay in Finland to work and after settling in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Tullberg founded a language school in 1963 with Irja Kuitunen called the English Center. In the coming decades, Tullberg taught English to many of Finland’s top intellectuals and future politicians, and the English Center also organized language course trips to Britain.

Finnish-English translation work later became a natural part of the English Centre’s activities. In the 1980s, it was transformed into a translation agency called The English Center Helsinki oy. Tullberg also gave a translation course focusing on the translation profession at the Department of English at the University of Helsinki.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Tullberg led the English Center by setting an example as a prolific top-class translator. In practice, the English Center had a quality system before the business world began to talk about it even more widely.

There were a maximum of twenty permanent translators and proofreaders, and clients included many large export companies and government departments.

On the initiative of Tullberg, the English Center was a founding member of the Association of Finnish Translation Agencies (now the Finnish language service companies SKY), founded in 1983, and Tullberg chaired it in the late 1980s.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Tullberg was a positive and crackling person.

As an immediate and social person, he made lifelong friends from many of his colleagues, but he was also strict and outspoken when needed, from which clients sometimes also benefited.

The English Center looked like its founder and, in the opinion of several of its employees, resembled a family business more than a standard job.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

In 2004, Tullberg was awarded the British MBE Medal for his work in the field of English and Finnish-British relations.

Diana was an avid hobby painter and loved art, culture and travel. In his retirement days, he combined his hobbies and work by translating Ateneum’s exhibition texts into English.

She traveled extensively with her college friends and spent time in Brussels with her granddaughter. In 2018, she was delighted to hear that her youngest grandchildren had also been named Diana.

Emily Tullberg

Jaakko Mäntyjärvi

The authors are the daughter and colleague of Diana Tullberg.