actor Christopher Plummerdied on February 5, 2021 in Weston, Connecticut, USA, from a fall injury. He was 91 years old, born in Toronto on December 13, 1929.

The general audience remembers him best as a musical directed by Robert Wise Sound of Music (1965) Captain von Trappina. Plummer himself didn’t like Wise’s film. In the theatrical world, Plummer is known as the star of the stages, performing almost all the key roles in Shakespeare’s plays in prestigious arenas.

As a schoolboy Plummer began studying to be a concert pianist but fell in love with theater. He started acting in high school. From there, he was picked up at the age of 18 at the Montreal Repertory Theater, where he learned the basics of acting as an apprentice.

Plummer made his television debut in both Canada and the United States and still played in Broadway in 1953. His first film roles were in 1958 with Sidney Lumet. In the flower of innocence and Nicholas Ray in the film In the swamp it is windy.

By the 1960s, he was already a TV and theater star. A breakthrough in Britain came in 1961 when he starred in the Shakespeare Memorial Theater as interpreted by the Royal Shakespeare Company Lots of noise from scratch –from the play.

In England, Plummer succeeded in moving to London from time to time. There he also became known in social life, where he worked hard with his colleague Albert Finney, among others.

After the first attempts, Plummer remained off the screens until he starred in Anthony Mann In the destruction of the Roman Empire (1964). The next film role was then Sound of Music.

Since then, Plummer has worked steadily hard on stages, TV screens and screens. In the films, Plummer was a respected character actor rather than a star in the lead roles.

Plummer received both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his role in the Mike Mills film Beginners (2010). He was the oldest Oscar-winning actor.

Plummer’s last films premiered in 2019.