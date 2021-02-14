American

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=chick+corea

pianist, composer and conductor Chick Coreadied February 9, 2021. Corea lived in Clearwater, Florida. He was 79 years old, born June 12, 1941 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, near Boston.

The death of Corea, who still appeared at the end of last year, was reported on his Facebook page, where the cause of death was recently diagnosed as a rare cancer.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Corea, who began her career in the early 1960s, was one of the most central and famous jazz pianists of her generation, with whom only her peers Herbie Hancock and Keith Jarrett could compete for productivity, impact and stretch.

New York after studying for a while at the famous Juilliard School, Corea made her first album of her own in 1966, but the real college was trumpetist Miles Davis ’new, multi-style electronic band, which she played in the late 1960s.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Corea’s first own band, Return to Forever, which released their debut album in 1972, continued in a way, albeit with a different approach and two different stages. Return to Forever, who made seven studio albums, was one of the most successful bands in fusion jazz, whose repertoire included standards such as Corea’s compositions. La Fiesta and Spain.

The chameleon-like Corea continued to develop a virtuoso fusion style in the 1980s with his Elektric Band, but at the same time carried several musical lines in parallel and made numerous solo, duo, trio and quartet records. Depending on the calculation method, he accumulated about a hundred of his own studio albums.

Corea cited Scientology as one source of her productivity. He has been a member of the controversial community since 1972 and already owned another Return to Forever record for its founder, L. Ron Hubbard.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Corea received 23 Grammy Awards, more than any jazz musician. And the number may increase, as he is now nominated for two series, Best Jazz Album and Best Jazz Solo.

Chick Corea visited Finland at least twelve times and there were at least fifteen concerts. The last one was in Helsinki in 2015 and the first in Pori in 1972, where Corean was to perform with his trio in July. The concert would have been part of his 80th anniversary tour.