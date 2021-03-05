Jamaican

musician Bunny Wailerdied March 2, 2021 in Kingston. The exact cause of death was not told, but he had been in the hospital for a long time due to a seizure. Wailer was 73 years old, born in Kingston on April 10, 1947.

Wailer and Marley had been friends since childhood. Wailer was the longest in the trio. He sang and played percussion.

The band when founding the trio were still teenage boys. Initially, the band was called The Wailing Wailers. The boys came from poor conditions, as indicated by wailing (complaint, crying). At first, the band played skata. Reggae evolved in the late 1960s.

In his own compositions, Wailer was influenced by the soul of Curtis Mayfield, among others. He started making more and more songs as The Wailers switched to reggae. Dreamlandbecame Wailer’s enduring favorite. The Wailers have been said to be the Jamaican Beatles, among others.

Catch a Fire album (1973) was The Wailers’ first international release. It is now considered a classic, although it did not climb the charts.

But Burnin (1973) was also commercially successful. It had hits, among other things I Shot the Sheriff and Get Up, Stand Up.

Tensions grew inside the band. They were caused, among other things, by the fact that the record company is marketing Burninalbum with Bob Marley’s name above. In 1974, The Wailers disbanded and its core trio embarked on a solo career.

From Wailer’s first solo album Blackheart Man (1976) became a reggae classic. It was also always Bunny Wailer’s own favorite of his extensive production. Despite the break-up of The Wailers, Marley and Tosh were involved as backing singers.

Wailer hated tours and marketing and rarely gave interviews. He stayed in Jamaica and founded his own record company, Solomonic, to cherish his artistic freedom.

Still, he enjoyed international prestige. He received the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in the 1990s three times. The Jamaican government awarded him the Order of Merit Medal in 2017.