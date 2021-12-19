Memoir Bo Österlund 1946–2021

Flag Admiral, Doctor of Military Sciences Bo Österlund died of a serious illness in Turku on October 23, 2021. He was 75 years old, born in Helsinki on July 20, 1946.

Österlund enrolled as a student in Ekenäs Svenska Samskolan in 1965. Already at school he met his future wife Marghita. The marriage took place in 1968.

After serving in the army, Österlund applied to the Naval Academy, from which he graduated as an officer in the 38th Naval Cadet Course in 1969. He graduated as a General Staff Officer in the Air Force of the Military Academy.

His four his decade-long military career from rookie to admiral was varied and meritorious. He served in many demanding operational planning roles, enjoying the trust of supervisors and colleagues as an energetic and accomplishing officer.

Commodore Österlund was appointed commander of the Gulf of Finland Navy in 1996. With the merging of the Navy and the Coastal Forces, the unit became the Gulf of Finland Naval Defense Area. As its commander, Österlund took command of one of the largest troops in the Defense Forces.

The subordinates knew him as a strict, meticulous commander, thoroughly acquainted with things, who, without saving time and effort, always demanded the most from themselves.

In 2000, Österlund was appointed military ombudsman to Stockholm. As a socially talented and humorous companion, he quickly networked with the Swedish military leadership.

His good relations were useful when co-operation between the Finnish and Swedish navies began to develop rapidly.

Österlund ended his active service as commander of the Turku and Pori military counties. From this socially prominent position, he moved to the reserve as a flag admiral in 2006.

Bob’s pie did not fit the bearings resting. He vigorously continued the research and writing work he had already begun. They dealt with, among other things, conflicts of interpretation between the Åland agreements and international law of the sea, as well as security of supply.

In 2019, a dissertation resulting from four years of diligent research was reviewed Objectives set for the security of supply in Finnish maritime transport and their realization. The dissertation attracted a lot of attention and made Dr. Österlund a sought-after security of supply expert.

Bob’s career as a soldier and researcher often forced him to put jobs ahead of home and private life. Moving to the reserve, she assured that henceforth the number one spouse in her life, then the rest of her family and hobbies.

Life after the doctoral dissertation was already getting closer. Family and close friends knew the laid-back Bob, who in recent years, especially his grandsons and hobbies, brought joy and content.

We do credit to Bob. He was an uncompromising soldier, loyal to the flag to the last.

Juhani Kaskeala

Arto Vainio

Niklas Österlund

The authors are friends and cadets of Bo Österlund and a son.