Arto Lehtodied of a serious illness on November 17, 2020 in Tampere. He was 79 years old, born in Pyhäjärvi, Oulu County, on June 29, 1941.

Lehto spent his youth in Tampere and enrolled at the Tampere Lyceum in 1960. He graduated as an economist from the Turku School of Economics in 1965.

The main part Lehto spent his career in the OKOBANK Group. He worked at the Cooperative Bank Inspectorate from 1965 to 1972, as the Administrative Director of Pori Region Cooperative Bank from 1972 to 1975, as the Managing Director of Rauma Region Cooperative Bank from 1975 to 1978 and as the Managing Director of Tampere Region Region Cooperative Bank from 1978 to 1995.

After taking over the lead responsibility of Tampereen Osuuspankki, he began significant development and reform work, decisively increasing profitability, market share and the number of Osuuspankki’s members.

As a result of the mergers, the smaller cooperative banks in the environment formed the Tampere Region Cooperative Bank around Tampere. Lehto also had numerous positions of trust in the OKOBANK Group.

Among the business community and bankers in Pirkanmaa, Lehto gained widespread trust and appreciation. He was thus blessed with the memberships and presidencies of dozens of companies and community governing bodies.

Even in these activities, he was known as a credit person who took care of things carefully and achieved it. In connection with the banking crisis, he was heard as an expert in parliamentary committees.

Grove was involved in founding the Tampere Unicef ​​Association in 1984. The association organized several charity events featuring world-famous stars such as Danny Kaye and Mireille Mathieu.

The grove practiced culture in many ways. He was very interested in fine arts in particular, and he acquired a valuable fine art collection for TSOP.

During his retirement years, Lehto was a key figure in Pirkanmaa’s corporate sponsors. Hobbies also included Rotary and national defense organizations.

Arto liked to do nicks, and with his handicrafts, it worked for him at the old school in Padustaipale, Teisko, which he had acquired as a summer place for the family.

Especially in his retirement years, the card game sheath was his favorite pastime. Tuppi is a very popular English doubles game, especially in Northern Finland. In the Tampere team, he also participated in the game’s Finnish Championships and cup competitions.

Arto’s close circle included a spouse as well as children and siblings with their families.

The author is a friend of Arto Lehto.