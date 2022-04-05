Memoir Ari Hallenberg 1941–2022

Finland Honorary Consul General Ari Hallenberg (ent. Kummola) died in Auckland, New Zealand on March 9, 2022. He was 80 years old, born in Raisio on June 26, 1941.

Hallenberg served as Finland’s Honorary Consul in Auckland from 1989 to 2004 and thereafter as Honorary Consul General until his retirement in 2017.

As a businessman Hallenberg was versatile in Auckland. He had his own advertising and marketing business until 2008 and many irons on fire at many other businesses.

He was actively involved in everything related to increasing economic co-operation with New Zealand and Finland, as well as the Nordic countries. He was our Team Finland representative in New Zealand and also worked for the NZ Scandinavian Business Association.

Hallenberg was an excellent help to the Finnish Embassy even when sports and trade policy happened to meet each other in the form of an official visit. In 2013, Alexander Stubb, Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade, visited Auckland. There was a gap left in the program over the weekend. The minister had decided to fill this gap by cycling, but not by any bicycle.

The embassy received a mandate. The minister had to find just the right model to borrow. The embassy handed over the assignment to Hallenberg. This was done and the bike was found. The Minister was satisfied.

Hallenberg had moved to New Zealand with his parents and little brother Kalervo as early as 1959. The sport united the Kummola brothers for the rest of his life.

The rest of the family returned to Finland in 1962. Ari Kummola stayed in Auckland and changed his surname to Hallenberg. The old surname had, for some reason, proved awkward in the new country.

With sports had a special place in Hallenberg’s life. In New Zealand, this meant cricket, basketball and many other sports. Through his company, he sponsors New Zealand’s participation in many international sporting events.

In 1996, Ari Hallenberg was awarded the First Class Order of the Order of the White Rose of Finland. In 2017, he was awarded the Commander’s Badge of the Order of the Finnish Lion. This tribute was the first of its kind for a Finn living in the southern hemisphere.

Pasi Patokallio

Maija Lähteenmäki

The authors are Ari Hallenberg’s partners and former Finnish Ambassadors to Australia.