Dr. Antti Pellinendied at Päijät-Häme Central Hospital in Lahti on 13 September 2020 as a result of advanced cancer. He was 60 years old, born in Jyväskylä on June 27, 1960.

Pellinen graduated from the University of Jyväskylä with a master’s degree in economics in 1984 and served as SVUL’s district director of the year in addition to his studies.

Pellinen started his investment insurance career at the age of 24 in Pohjola companies as a department head, promoting active pension savings through investment insurance.

The Citizens’ Insurance launched under his leadership became the market leader, almost synonymous with the new idea of ​​voluntary pension savings in Finland at that time.

Pellinen also implemented a thrift idea in his own life while remaining a free thinker and researcher at the age of 42.

In his dissertation research in 2009, Pellinen, who critically examined consumer investment competence as a researcher, combined educational methodology with the theory of financial behavior.

As a pioneer, he sought to increase the more active role of society and financial institutions in promoting consumer financial literacy as a civic skill. Since then, this topic has come up strongly in the public debate.

Sport was central to Pellis as a hobby and content of life: when he was younger, an insurer who ran seven marathons in different corners of the world, played golf and tennis, and ran several Jukola messages and ski marathons, later switched to motorsports.

Pellinen was strongly promoting the development of speeding and achieved in that sport together with his brother Jussi e.g. 1000 Lakes Equal Speed ​​Championship in 2015. The multi-year dream came true in January 2017 when the brothers participated in the Historic Monte Carlo race.

Rally car racing also became known to Antti in his role as a map reader in dozens of European Championships in both Finland and Europe, and he achieved the best class victory in the Lausitz race with his partner Heikki Viljanen.

In the north and in Suomi Mutual, Pellinen was known as a hard-working and determined reformer whose work communities used to exceed their goals. As a supervisor and co-worker, he was a heartfelt spirit creator and storyteller, but also an exemplary listener and coach.

Among neighbors and friends in Vierumäki, Heinola, Antti was known as a loyal and helpful person and an excellent host of parties. This hospitality was also experienced by many of Mairit’s international colleagues as well as exchange students.

Absolutely Pellinen, who bases his views on facts and facts, did not shy away from bringing up even critical issues in decision-making situations.

He steadfastly held the side of minority shareholders and employees in situations where decision-makers would have gladly avoided them.

In recent years, Antti has emerged strongly as a critic of the financial management of the Finnish Sports College and the Vierumäki companies when criticizing the activities of major shareholders.

Active observation of Swedish culture, economy and sports gave its own mark to his activities. Antti considered Sweden a great power in sports, and the annual culmination of the decades-long trotting hobby was participation in the May Solvalla Elitloppet.

Tapani Frantsi

Teemu Hintsanen

The authors are a friend and former colleague of Antti Pellinen.