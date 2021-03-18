Musician

Antti Juhani Kujanpäädied in a car accident in Turku on November 2, 2020. He was 77 years old, born in the countryside of Kemijärvi on February 18, 1943.

Kujanpää’s musicality came to the fore in his youth, and when the community’s dance announcement read, “Antti is playing,” people knew what was promised. Brothers Antti, Erkki and Martti played there, who accompanied Leena from the family pit.

Conscript service of the artillery, Kujanpää returned home as a lieutenant in the reserve and aspired to the Sibelius Academy. As late as the early 1960s, it was possible to get there based on a sample of the playing. During his studies, his free time was also filled with music, and this is how Kujanpää earned his scholarships.

In 1969, two double bass player positions in the Turku City Orchestra became vacant. Kujanpää got his second position on the basis of a test call. Turku, as a traditional city of music, was a favorite place for him, as he quickly established good relations with local jazz musicians, theaters and choirs.

Kujanpää played double bass in the Turku City Orchestra from 1969 to 2006 and served as the orchestra’s health and safety commissioner for several years.

Alley was a great friend of the Argentine tango. He saw chamber music-like elements, especially in Piazzolla’s tango compositions, and combined these with Finnish tango. Like-minded musicians were found in the city orchestra, and the Tango Orchestra Bandola was founded in 1986. The ensemble performed at several festivals in Finland and North America.

In 1987, the Turku-based Aurinkobaletti produced a ballet performance A piece of heaven, whose band was in charge of Argentine music, with Anna-Riitta Minkkinen as vocal soloist. The production was renewed in 2014 and 2016, with Anneli Saaristo as soloist. Internationally known tango singers, such as Haydee Alba and Martin Alvarado, performed at Bandola concerts all over Finland.

The orchestra released two long plays, Tango Festival (1988) and Chau Paris (2002). The ensemble also plays as a studio orchestra on many domestic records.

Over During his 50-year career, Kujanpää worked as a musician and director in quite different ensembles, such as artistic director of the Turku singing ensemble Sixtime 2007–2013. He was awarded a state artist pension in 2012.

Antti’s close circle included daughters Niina and Heidi and their families. Huru-Ganes, a weekly “old remembrance gang” founded by Antti and his friends, had ten years to function.

Ari Hakulinen

Harry Lindström

The authors are Antti Kujanpää’s musician friends.