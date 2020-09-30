Helsinki

Anna-Riitta Piilonen, Director of Studies at the University(os Mikkonen) died on 9 August 2020 in Helsinki of a rapidly progressing illness. He was 75 years old, born in Heinävesi on 19 February 1945.

Hidden enrolled as a student at the Kuopio Girls’ Association in 1965. In the same year, she began her studies at the University of Helsinki and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science (equivalent to the current master’s degree) from the University of Helsinki in May 1969.

During his studies, he met his future spouse, Juhan, with whom he had more than fifty years of joint life.

Hidden A varied career at the University of Helsinki began in 1969 as the study secretary of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Since then, he worked e.g. as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the University Counseling and Studies Office, Education Secretary of the Rector’s Office, Office Manager of the Actuarial Office and Designer of the Lahti Research and Training Center of the University of Helsinki until his appointment in 1986 as Head of the University Rector’s Office Office.

He held this post until the end of 2002. His last assignment at the university was to serve as project manager for a campus services development project. He retired in 2004.

As head of department and as Director of Studies, Piilonen was competent and Conscientious. He studied the things to be prepared carefully.

He kept the new Vice Rector for Academic Affairs well up to date on what was coming or planned. He always went to discuss the proposals going to the Consistory and their introductory texts in advance and ensure the Vice Rector’s support for the presentation.

As a colleague, Piilonen was nice and cheerful. His workload was at times heavy, as several major changes took place during his tenure at the university. Piilonen took up the new challenges briskly and overcame them with his diligence and delegating responsibility to his subordinates.

He appreciated the expertise of his own unit and gave way to new thoughts, ideas and creative activities in the work community. A sense of humor was also found.

The President of the Republic awarded Piilonen for his merits with the Order of the White Rose of Finland and the title of Education Adviser.

Anna-Riitan related parties included spouse Juhani, two children with their spouses, and three grandchildren. His favorite hobbies included classical music as well as literature. The holiday trips were aimed at the southern sun and Estonia, whose rapid development was nice to follow.

The summer cottage, which had been acquired from Heinävesi, near the birthplace, also had its own significance. Coworkers enjoyed the results of Anna-Riita’s gardening hobby when she brought apples, leeks, artichokes or flowers.

Friends remember Anna-Riita as a warm and considerate person who always had time for meetings and moments together. They were fueled by discussions of literature, the most thrilling experiences of the most recent trips, and the latest winds of cottage.

Raija Sollamo

Sinikka Mertano

Kirsi Mustonen

The authors are Anna-Riitta Piilonen’s former supervisors and a friend.