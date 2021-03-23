Mordovian

artist Andrei Aljoškindied February 27, 2021 in Saransk. He was 62 years old, born in Chelyabinsk on February 10, 1959.

The greatest inspiration for the diverse Alyoshkin was in the culture of his people, which dates back to antiquity. He was active in the family movement and known throughout the Finno-Ugric world.

Aljoškin often introduced himself as a Volga Finn. He had both Erzema and Moksha kinsmen. To the residences of his family in Mordovia Saransk he moved after his studies. He studied in Leningrad, first at the art school designated for Serov and then at the academic level at the Repin Institute.

Aljoškin also sometimes introduced himself as Suden Antiksi. In his art, he used subjects from archaeological finds, petroglyphs, ancient religion; archaic signs and ancient symbols. These can be found in his series of works, among others The Finno-Ugric world, The road of the great bird, War expedition, The time of the swords and Where the gods of Mordovia go. The works seek a deep connection between Ugric peoples and cultures.

Aljoškin drew, painted, made graphics, object compositions and used the mixed techniques he developed. He is probably an ethnofuturist in style, even though he was of his kind even before the term was coined. There is a lot of work to be found in the National Gallery of Mordovia.

His his creativity was not limited to the visual arts. He was founding and supporting the bands Toorama and Mordens. He worked at the Mordovian National Theater as a director and also performed on stage. He wrote fairy tales and film scripts. At the University of Saransk he was a professor and taught architecture.

Velmema Lutheran Church in Saransk was designed by Alyoshkin. His connection to Finland was strengthened through Lutheranism and the Ingrian Church, and his brother serves as a priest in the Church of Velmema.

Aljoškin’s reputation as a leading national artist has often been sealed with state awards. He also designed the flag of the Republic of Mordovia. Despite appreciation and recognition, the artist’s life in Saransk was not easy.

Aljoškin was an enchanting storyteller, and had a natural connection to past and mythological characters. In Moscow, we were at an exhibition showcasing archaeological finds from Samoyed lands. A round face had been carved into the dome of one iron bird. Aljoškin’s works also often show a bird, and some of them also carry human faces on their chests.

We were already leaving the museum when Andrei said: now we have to go back. He returned to the bird of the Ob River, dug a dart harp out of his pocket, and played. “I sent greetings 2,500 years ago.”

Katariina Lahtonen

Sonja Chesnokova

The authors are genealogists and friends of Andrei Alyoshkin.