Vice judge

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=aatos+(atski)+vehmas

, Commercial Counselor Aatos (Atski) Vehmasdied in Helsinki on July 30 at the age of 93. He was born in Helsinki on July 12, 1927.

Parents with little schooling encouraged the boy they found talented to be diligent and enterprising. Vehmas got to the school, Helsinki Real Lyceum, or Ressu, with good points.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

The war made schooling and life difficult, although Vehmaa’s age group did not get into the war. The windows of the home came in a couple of times from the force of the bombings. When the father who supported the family died when the son was only 16 years old, Vehmas got into the school’s free student place and received a scholarship. He was resourceful at a young age and ran a small business to secure his livelihood.

The 1st grade of the upper secondary school was read on its own in war Helsinki until the end of the spring of 1944, and the following summer Vehmas did the same with regard to the 2nd grade, which was difficult in preparing for the student papers. He enrolled as a student in 1945 and got to read law. He was awarded the rank of Deputy Judge in 1954.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Vehmas married Liisa (os Verronen) in 1956, and their son Tapio was born in 1959.

Young the lawyer got a position as the deputy director of the Fuel Cooperative, and his first job was to get acquainted with the carbon storage. Vehmas was appointed Executive Vice President of Fuel in 1966 and later President. Together with Henrik Nyberg, CEO of the subsidiary GHH, they piloted the Aspo Group into a successful international and later listed conglomerate.

Vehmas was a highly regarded leader throughout his career, always ready to listen to the rumors and sorrows of his subordinates. He was reform-minded and relied on the younger generation’s ability to deliver.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

He also held numerous positions of trust in the business community. He was appointed Commercial Counselor in 1979. He was a lieutenant in military rank. Vehmas retired in 1988, but participated in the companies’ board work for about another ten years.

Atskin hobbies included summer cottage, fishing, gardening, niggling and keeping up with current affairs. Nature and environmental issues were also close to his heart. He e.g. planted fry in the lakes, fought against sewage systems polluting lake waters through legal action, and built a small wind turbine for its sea cottage at a time when it was not yet widely known.

Vehmas was energetic, optimistic and imaginative in nature, striving to survive on his own for almost the rest of his life. He had time to see his offspring in three generations, generously sharing his time and advice with them. He was modest in his way of life and unstressed in himself.

Roberto Lencioni

Gustav Nyberg

The authors are Aatos Vehmaa’s former colleagues.