doctor, professor Aarno Strömmerdied at the age of 93 in Oulu on March 16, 2021.

He was born into a priestly family in Tornio on September 6, 1927.

Strömmer attended school in Tornio. During the wars, he served as a military boy as an envoy and in air surveillance.

Strömmer worked as a civil servant and researcher from 1948–1963 at the Population Union, the Main Statistical Office and the National Planning Office, as the mayor of Tornio from 1963–1973 and director at the Housing Board from 1973 to 1984, and as the Minister of Housing from the Liinamaa Civil Service Board in 1975.

Strömmer was an Asla Fellow at Princeton University from 1954 to 1955. His dissertation was accepted in 1969, and he served as a docent at both the universities of Helsinki and Oulu. Strömmer was awarded the title of Professor in 1983.

The ten-year wash as mayor of Tornio hit the years of growth in the city: the municipal alliance with Alatornio and Karungi came to fruition, and Outokumpu oy decided to establish a steel plant in the region.

Family and the Strömmer Society, founded in 1951, were of particular importance to him. Communicating with members of the family through the genealogy fulfilled his youthful dream as he was to become a journalist. “I noticed the funds needed for my studies and took a job at Statistics Finland,” Strömmer has said. The statistics took the man as he went.

After his actual working life, a significant new career opened up for Strömmer: working in veteran work in an effort to improve the esteem and living conditions of veterans. He served as Chairman of the Northern Ostrobothnia War Veteran District from 1990 to 2015 and as Honorary Chairman thereafter.

Strömmer played a key role in reforming the War Veterans Alliance to meet the current needs of society and its members and in bringing traditional work to mind to remind the veterans of the work and values ​​of the Alliance’s Board and Council from 1995 to 2012.

For the last four years he was chairman of the union and its council.

Veteran work in addition, Strömmer made an impact on numerous national and local organizations and communities with his characteristic thoroughness.

After retiring from the housing board in 1984, he moved to Oulu, Kerttu’s hometown. Strömmer was widowed three years after this but kept a spacious apartment.

“I didn’t want to demolish the home when this was put together.” In his home, he lived independently and independently until his illness.

Diverse In return for the activity, Aarno liked to spend time in Kuorevesi Hall in his cottage on the island.

We relatives, friends and partners get to know the basic features of Aarno: patriotism, honesty, punctuality, sense of humor, correctness and cooperation. He was an elegant and happy gentleman.

Juha SalmenkaitaSeppo Salmenkaita The authors are Aarno Strömmer’s nephews.