Professor

https://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=aarne+laurila

Aarne Lauriladied in Helsinki on January 8, 2021. He was 91 years old, born in Helsinki on November 16, 1929.

Laurila became a student in 1948. For three years she was a bachelor of philosophy, in 1957 a master’s degree and the following year a licentiate.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

The writing of his dissertation on FE Sillanpää’s novel art took longer under the pressures of work and positions of trust, until 1979.

Culture Laurila was interested early on. In 1949, he was allowed to make literary reviews to the Finnish Social Democrat. Two years later, he was established as a cultural journalist, where he worked until 1962. Writing theater and literature reviews continued until recent years.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

The long-established breadfruit was the People’s Education Society, first as executive director 1962–1989 and chairman of the board 1990–1991.

Laurila had many positions of trust in culture: the State Literature Committee, the Finnish Arts Council, the Public Education Committee and the Performing Arts Council, among others.

The theater was close to his heart. He has been active in the administration of the Helsinki City Theater since the 1960s.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

Laurila served as City Councilor from 1969 to 1996, to the City Board from 1971 to 1977 and as Chairman of the Culture Committee from 1979 to 1996.

Hungary was a close area of ​​interest for Laurila. He was a member of the Finnish-Hungarian Cultural Exchange Committee from 1967 to 1991 and chairman from 1991 to 1995. He was on the presidency of the Finland-Hungary Society from 1969 until the 21st century.

”Malmin son ”Laurila was a long-term chairman of the Malmi Society, he also sat on the board of the Local Association and chaired its council. Creating an ore house was important to him.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

For four decades, he was always the editor-in-chief of Malmi Kuvalehti, which was completed for Christmas. Even at the age of more than 80, he rode his bicycle, including filming and advertising.

Laurila enjoyed undivided appreciation and respect across cultural and social boundaries.

Advertisement (Text continues below)

His extensive civilization, tact, intelligent humor, and ability to bring together a wide variety of actors to promote the best of culture made him a very exceptional influence. He was awarded the title of Professor in 1991.

Laurila in 1954 they married Ritvansa (os Riento) and they had four children.

Being a father, a grandfather and a great-grandfather was pleasing to Aarne. Aarne and Ritva were allowed to be at home until Christmas. January 3, 2021 was their 67th wedding anniversary: ​​one got the flowers home, the other to the hospital.

Maria Laurila

Jorma Bergholm

Tero Tuomisto

The authors are Aarne Laurila’s daughter and partners.