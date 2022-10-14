Withdrawal of permits from (farm) companies to quickly reduce nitrogen emissions can be done in one and a half to five years at the latest. This is stated in a ‘concept analysis of the possible effect of peak loaders’ that the cabinet had drawn up and which is in the hands of NRC. The analysis was made by RIVM.

The revoking of the permits is “immediately effective” and has a positive impact on wildlife, according to the memo. However, the withdrawal of permits also has a major drawback: the nitrogen space that is released cannot be allocated to the approximately 2,500 illegal (farming) companies (‘PAS reporters’). This is a major setback for the government.

Deadline

The cabinet wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives on Friday that they “embrace” the nitrogen advice of mediator Johan Remkes. Only ministers Christianne van der Wal (Nitrogen and Nature, VVD) and Piet Adema (Agriculture, ChristenUnie) mainly want to focus on voluntary buy-out schemes or other solutions for farmers. The government calls the one-year deadline to end emissions from major polluters or ‘peak taxers’ ‘ambitious’.

Remkes advised last week that 500 to 600 peak loaders should end their business in the coming year. They can do this by relocating their company, through technological solutions (which ensure that they emit less nitrogen) or by voluntarily being bought out. In extreme cases, these companies would have to be forced to stop, for example by revoking their permits.

Forced to stop

According to Remkes, the nitrogen space released by the discontinuing companies should first of all be used to legalize the so-called PAS detectors. But if a company is forced to stop and the permit is taken, that nitrogen space can only be used for nature restoration, according to the RIVM memo.

Ministers Van der Wal and Adema have now confirmed the latter. Van der Wal says that voluntary buy-out is ultimately faster than revoking a permit: “Johan Remkes talks about a year, sometimes a year and a half. I first want to see how big the task is.”

According to Adema, revocation is also a sensitive issue: “We cannot simply revoke those permits. That would be very bad for the legal certainty of our citizens and the reliability of our government.”

3500 ‘peak loaders’

The cabinet has put together a ‘top 2%’ of the largest nitrogen polluters that are located close to ninety nature reserves that are under pressure. This group of peak loaders includes approximately 3,500 companies, mainly farmers and a small proportion of industrial companies. These companies together account for 8 to 9 percent of the national nitrogen emissions. With the termination of the 500 to 600 largest polluters on this list, the group to which Remkes refers, this share of national emissions can be solved almost completely (for 90 percent).

The government also emphasizes that it wants to work ‘together with the sector’ on an agricultural agreement for a ‘clear and stable course’. In November, the cabinet will issue a letter setting out the outlines of the future of agriculture.