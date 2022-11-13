Memo Remigi returns to apologize to Morlacchi

Memo Remigi returns to apologize to Morlacchi after the groping on live TV that cost him his dismissal from Today is another day, the afternoon program broadcast on Rai 1. “The gesture was totally wrong and shouldn’t have been done – he said Remigi at the Corriere della Sera -. I apologized and I repeat it here: I apologize to Jessica Morlacchi, to Serena Bortone (presenter of the program, ed), to Rai ”.

“Before the uproar, I didn’t know I made Jessica uncomfortable. In my mind it was a joke between dear friends as we were. Otherwise I would have apologized immediately ”, she then added. Remigi then insisted that between him and his colleague there was a relationship of deep friendship, sure that the 35-year-old singer had no awe of her colleague with great experience in the entertainment world: “In two years he hasn’t never given this idea, really – he explained -. We were just companions. If she alone she had made me understand embarrassment, I would not have pushed myself to such an idiotic joke ”.

With Morlacchi – Remigi said – there hasn’t been any phone call yet, but not even from the Rai management has anyone been heard. However, the hypothesis of suing viale Mazzini has disappeared: “I cannot sue Rai, even if I have been treated as a criminal. Having said that, I have violated the code of ethics and accept the consequences. I turned to lawyer Assumma to protect myself from any smear campaigns ”.