The Memo Remigi case explodes. The singer is accused of having harassed live on Rai 1. We are in Today is another day, an afternoon broadcast of Rai 1 conducted by Serena Bortone, in which Remigi was one of the regular guests, the so-called stable affections. The 83-year-old, during the episode on Friday, is embraced by Jessica Morlacchi, former face of Gazosa, also in the cast of the program. At that point the singer-songwriter would have stretched his hand excessively, reaching to feel her bottom.

At that moment all stable affects were behind the host for the initial launch. From the images, which have gone viral on social media, you can see Remigi’s “naughty” hand, who at first squeezes her arm, then leans on Morlacchi’s side, and finally slides to touch her b-side. The former Gazosa singer immediately understood what was happening, because she reacted angrily, slapping Remigi’s hand and bringing it back to her side, holding it still. In short, Jessica tried to put the too sprightly Memo back in line, but by now the omelette was done.

A serious episode that would have caused a real earthquake within the transmission. Jessica Morlacchi would have told what happened to the managers and the presenter who would have shown their full solidarity, carrying out immediate measures. Remigi, as a result, would have been suspended from the program, and in fact this week he has never been present in the episode. At the beginning of today’s episode, October 27, Serena Bortone intervened saying that since Monday Remigi is no longer part of their working group: “He was responsible for a behavior that cannot be tolerated, out of respect for the person involved we had kept the secrecy. But now that it has become public, I feel I have a duty of sincerity with the spectators and also publicly express my solidarity and that of the company to Jessica, and my deep regret ”. On the part of Morlacchi, however, for now no official comment. The video in the meantime has gone viral on social media and was also shown yesterday by Striscia la Notizia.

“So on 21 October the journalist-presenter appeared on Rai1 at around 2 pm for the usual launch of the episode, rattling off the themes and the names of the guests. The direction in the foreground frames Remigi and Jessica Morlacchi, then detaches from Serena Bortone but behind you can clearly see the 83-year-old singer’s hand resting on Morlacchi’s side. Hand descending until you reach side B with a visible palpation on live TV. The leader of Gazosa does not like and slaps the hand of the singer of her and to avoid a new groping of her brings it back up beside her, holding her still. Episode not escaped to viewers and yesterday reported by Striscia the news that spoke of the “hormonal storm of Memo Remigi”, wrote Dagospia.

Remigi’s reply

The singer was contacted by Fanpage and explained: “Nobody told me anything, I’m off the program to take exams. We have always had a goliardic atmosphere between us, between stable affections, we joke and make jokes. It was an involuntary gesture ”, Remigi’s version. “I was trying to fix the microphone on the back, which had fallen off the belt. I put my hand behind him because this microphone was falling and jokingly gave him the pat on the butt. But let’s not go into details, I just say that I had no intention of being a libidinous man, I’m my age and I’ve never been this kind of person ”, added the singer-songwriter.

“La Morlacchi, poor star, is the one who has suffered this most of all. I apologized and I am sorry that in this case you are a bit the victim of this situation. I had no intention of putting her on the level of vulgarity and violence against her. It was a goliardic thing, they slap each other on her back and sometimes even on the butt ”, she explained.