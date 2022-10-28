The controversy for the case of harassment on live TV by Memo Remigi against Jessica Morlacchi does not subside. The singer-songwriter, who after the unfortunate episode was torpedoed by Rai, spoke to the radio show La Zanzara, trying to explain his reasons. “What if it was bullshit towards me? We can also say this because it was five days without giving me any news, not even a phone call, and they said it live. This is a very serious thing. A fairly unfair thing without even going deeper ”, commented Remigi, guest of Giuseppe Cruciani and David Parenzo, regarding the way in which he learned that he had received the communication that he was expelled from Today is another day and from Rai.

“Why did all this happen? Because they published this video where they noticed this hand slipping behind – explains the singer – the usual packet on the cu * o, as if to say ‘let’s make a sign of good luck at the broadcast’ that we had done other times too. It is one thing to touch, another thing is to give the lucky charm as is sometimes done in the theater. It had happened before, but not on air, before, outside, during rehearsals, under other circumstances. There is a relationship of cordial friendship, sympathy and student spirit between us ”.

“Was she upset, like she was being harassed?” asks Cruciani. “I believe that that is not a circumstance in which I molested a girl – analyzes Memo – I cannot contact her and I do not understand why. Perhaps because she was upset by the too heavy measure they took. I try to contact her because I say ‘They are massacring me on social media, please intervene too, say that we have always played, joked, put our work relationships on the joke, to make them even more pleasant, write something in a way of saying that you do not I’m a lustful old man who needs to touch your ass’ “.

What did Morlacchi do at the time of the “parcel”? “But nothing, she moved her hand … yes okay, it’s not that I had put it on my buttock and felt it, come on”, the singer replies to Cruciani. Note how the songwriter did not speak, as he had done yesterday interviewed by Fanpage, of wanting to “fix the microphone”. At this point Remigi explains why he gives these “packets”: “Eh but because you are not a playful (he says, turning to Parenzo, ed), I am 83 years old and I am still a kid who plays with the ladies’ buttocks” . Also claiming that “worse happens on television”. “Did I rape Jessica Morlacchi? Will I take two years in jail? Will you report me? ”, Memo wonders. “That happened, done at the wrong time, but I’ve never done it before,” adds the musician.

“I’m looking for Jessica to make this statement (that is, that it was all a goliardic gesture, ed). It is not fair that I am accused of this thing on social media and live, I can say that I am an old man, but not a pig. All the friends are phoning me asking what happened, ‘this bullshit here is mounting something out of the ordinary’. Come on, let’s not exaggerate guys ”, Remigi adds. Finally a message to the presenter Serena Bortone: “To Serena I want to say that I love her and that she is a very good professional”.

The message on social media

The singer-songwriter then told his version of events through a post on social media: “Before anything else, I apologize if I have offended the sensitivity of Jessica Morlacchi and of all viewers and viewers. Also I apologize to Serena Bortone and the whole team of the show “Today is another day” that saw me as the protagonist of this unfortunate event. I worked for RAI for most of my career and I know the animus and the values ​​of this great company well ”.

Remigi then adds: “However, I would like to clarify that what happened, certainly unsuccessful compared to his intentions, was only an innocent and joking gesture towards an esteemed work colleague. My story, known to many, tells of the respect I have always had for the female gender for which I wrote most of my songs. I would never have made a gesture that, I repeat, had an exclusively playful intent and that I never thought could be misunderstood into something much more serious. In all these months we have worked in a serene, goliardic and carefree atmosphere that has allowed us to joke together during the live shows of the program. I conclude by renewing my apologies to dear Jessica Morlacchi and to all the women who have felt offended or upset by this gesture of mine ”.