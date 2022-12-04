The truth of Memo Remigi at ‘Non è l’Arena’ on La7 after the accusations of harassment against Jessica Morlacchi and the dismissal from Rai. It begins with the clip of the offending moment which, Remigi explains to Massimo Giletti after the film, “has a strange effect on me. I made this stupid gesture… We have been working together for a couple of years, there is great complicity and above all a great friendship,Jessica is a very funny girl…I had my hand on her shoulder and then playfully, without thinking that I could create all this pandemonium, she slipped her hand on her buttock.She gave me a little slap on the hand, he took it and moved it in front of him. And so, if at this juncture she had been so resentful or offended, at the end of the broadcast I would certainly have apologized to her, but nothing was said to me”. Maybe a little awe? “But she can’t be there, I have always made myself available towards her and towards all the friends with whom we have shared these last two years”.

“But Bortone – asks Giletti – didn’t come to you to say ‘what did you do?’, wasn’t there a meeting? “No, absolutely not. Apart from the fact that the scandal came out after several days, from a tweet recovered from Striscia”. But, Giletti insists, “after what happened I didn’t see you for a few days…”. Remigi explains: “I get a phone call from a program author. I was at the hotel and I was told ‘Memo stay two three days without coming on the broadcast and we’ll see what happens because they posted this thing on Twitter. Let’s hope nothing happens because it’s a joke between you…’. I stayed in the hotel for three days and I didn’t hear from anyone,” he says.