Memo Remigi – after his dismissal from Rai in October 2022 for harassing Jessica Morlacchi during the broadcast 'Oggi è unaltro giorno' then hosted by Serena Bortone on Rai1 – returns to Rai as guest of the program 'Bella Mà' invited by the host Pierluigi Diaco and immediately addresses the topic. “I wanted to reiterate my apologies to the company and above all to the public: I am convinced that in life we ​​all make mistakes and in my sixty-year career I have made several mistakes, more or less serious. What I did was a gesture of great recklessness, which cost me a lot”, 'confesses' the singer and author of many famous songs.

“Woe to being disrespectful, especially to a woman – Remigi is keen to underline – I am the first to carry forward this fundamental principle, especially in the life of a man: a man cannot take advantage of certain situations, to make the woman feel more weak, to put her in a state of inferiority. Making certain gestures towards a woman I believe is demeaning for the man himself: he is no longer a man, he is an unspeakable person”, he exclaims during the broadcast on Rai2.

Memo Remigi states at the beginning: “I'm very excited, you don't know how much! I feel like I'm making my television debut… despite having a sixty-year career behind me with three years of apprenticeship”. Then he says: “Maurizio Costanzo, who has always supported me, told me a phrase that struck me a lot and that I will remember forever: 'in life, when someone makes a mistake they shouldn't be condemned but they should be helped'…”.

(by Enzo Bonaiuto)