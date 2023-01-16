At 37, the Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa celebrated, barely two weeks ago, his debut in Serie A. He came to salernitana in this winter market, after four seasons in America.

It is not the first European experience for Memo, who previously played for Ajaccio, in France, for Granada and Málaga, in Spain, and for Standard de Liège, in Belgium. However, this weekend, Ochoa experienced the worst nightmare of his career.

Atalanta’s scandalous win over Salernitana

In the third game as a starter in Salernitana, his team suffered a scandalous defeat against Atalanta: the 8-2 defeat brought serious consequences for the future of the team in the Italian first division.

Ochoa had never conceded eight goals in one game in a career of nearly 19 years. But he did have two games in which seven were scored, according to a review by the Transfermarkt portal: one, Chile’s 7-0 defeat of Mexico in the 2016 Copa América Centenario, and the other, also in 2016, when Granada lost 7-1 with Atletico Madrid.

The win has already made its first head: Salernitana announced on Monday the dismissal of its coach, Davide Nicola, who had arrived in February 2022 to help save the team from relegation, which he achieved. At the time of Nicola’s arrival, Salernitana was colero.

“The club thanks the manager for his passion and dedication to achieving the historic goal of staying in Serie A and wishes him the best for the future of his career,” the club said in a press release.

None of Atalanta’s eight goals were scored by Colombian players. Duván Zapata entered in the second half and Luis Fernando Muriel stayed on the substitute bench.

